Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices, 2022 - Focus on Datacenter Upgrades & the Rise of Mega Datacenters to Benefit the Enterprise NAS Market

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Network Attached Storage (NAS) Devices in US Million by the following Segments:



Enterprise

Departmental

Workgroup

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ASUSTOR, Inc. (Taiwan)

Avere Systems (USA)

Buffalo, Inc. (Japan)

Dell, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Hitachi Vantara (USA)

International Business Machines Corp. (USA)

Nasuni Corp. (USA)

NetApp, Inc. (USA)

NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corp. (USA)

Overland-Tandberg (USA)

Panasas, Inc. (USA)

QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

Seagate Technology plc (Ireland)

Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Western Digital Corp. (USA)

Zadara Storage (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Creation of a Data Led Economy Ushers in an Exciting Period for the Data Storage Industry

The State of the NAS Market Amidst the Disruptive Technology Forces Hitting the Data Storage Industry: A Review

Emerging New Software Defined Flavors of NAS to Help the NAS Market Survive Disruption

Network Attached Storage (NAS): Market/Technology Review

Technology Prelude

Market Overview

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion



3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Data Overload: The Fundamental Force Driving Storage Technologies

Scale Out NAS Becomes Mainstream

Rise in Adoption of Scale-out NAS in the Media & Entertainment Sector

Increase in Big Data Projects Encourages Educated Investments in Next-Generation Scale-Out NAS Architecture

Big Data Projects On the Roll

Why Scale-out NAS Solutions Are a Perfect Fit for Big Data?

Enterprises Prepare for the IoT Era with Scale-Out NAS

Focus on Datacenter Storage Virtualization Drives Interest in Virtual NAS

Increased Consumption of Digital Media & Rise of Personal Big Data Drives Growth in the Consumer Market

Opportunities for Consumer NAS Solutions: Breakdown of Data Generated by Various Social Media Platforms Per Minute

Focus on Datacenter Upgrades & the Rise of Mega Datacenters to Benefit the Enterprise NAS Market

The Need to Leverage the Benefits of Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Spurs Investments in NAS by SMBs

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

High-End NAS With All Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays Witness Robust Demand

Growing Investments in Disruptive Cloud Technologies to Benefit Adoption of Cloud NAS File Storage as a Service

As a Major Customer Cluster, the Rise in the Number of SMBs to Spur Growth in the Market

Unified Storage Rises in Popularity Spurring Demand for SAN-NAS Hybrid Storage Solution

Key Market Challenges At Play

Increased Data Breaches Create the Need to Monitor File Activity & Access on NAS Devices



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

NAS Devices

NAS Protocols

Applications of NAS

Advantages of NAS

Disadvantages of NAS

Types of NAS

Single Disk Solutions

Enterprise Systems

Classification of NAS Market

Enterprise NAS Market

Departmental NAS Market

Workgroup NAS Market

NAS & Other Storage Technologies: A Comparative Analysis

NAS Devices Vs General Purpose Servers

NAS Vs Direct Attached Storage

NAS Vs SAN

NAS Vs Fibre Channel SAN and iSCSI SAN

Comparative Analysis of the Storage Characteristics of SAS, NAS and SAN



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

World NAS Devices Market: Characterized by Intense Competition

List of Leading and Popular Network Attached Storage Devices Their Key Features



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

IBM Rolls Out Spectrum Scale File System

Nasuni Adds Varonis Data Security Platform to Nasuni Edge Appliances

Panasas Enhances ActiveStor with AI Capability

Zadara Rolls Out GDPR-Compliant Zadara Storage Cloud and VPSA Services

Zadara Expands VPSA Storage Array Service in France

Synology Launches RackStation RS2418+/RS2418RP+ Rackmount NAS

Synology Introduces RackStation RS818+/RS818RP+ Rackmount NAS Platform

Avere Systems Introduces FXT 5850 Edge filer

Nasuni Unveils Nasuni UniFS

NETGEAR Rolls Out ReadyNAS 2312 Rackmount NAS System

NETGEAR Unveils RN420, RN520 & RN620 ReadyNAS Systems

Oracle Introduces Oracle ZFS Storage ZS4-4 NAS System

Panasas Introduces ActiveStor Hybrid 100 Scale-Out NAS Solution

Spectra Logic Rolls Out Spectra BlackPearl NAS solution

Overland-Tandberg Unveils Updated SnapServer Flash and Hybrid Array

Ampex Data Systems Releases TuffServ 540 Rugged NAS Device

Toshiba Electronics Europe Introduces Hard Drive N300 Internal NAS Devices

Buffalo EU Introduces TeraStation 51210RH Rackmount NAS

Buffalo Europe Introduces TeraStation 5810DN High-Performance NAS System

Zadara Storage Expands VPSA Storage Array Service in Singapore

ASUSTOR Unveils AS7004T-i5 & AS7010T-i5 NAS Systems

QNAP Systems Rolls Out TS-x73U Series NAS system

Synology Introduces NAS DiskStation DS1517+ & DS1817+ Desktop NAS Servers

Dax Networks Rolls Out DX-2116X-NAS-R NAS Device

Toshiba Rolls Out MN Series HDDs for Home & SOHO NAS Applications



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Microsoft to Acquire Avere Systems

VDX Teams Up with Violin Systems

Cloudian Snaps Up Infinity Storage

Avere Systems Closes Series E Funding

Hitachi Establishes Hitachi Vantara

HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology

Panasas Teams Up with Promark Technology

Micro Focus Completes Merger with HPE's Software Business

Panasas Expands ActiveStor Capability at STFC's Rutherford Appleton Laboratory



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)

The United States (34)

Japan (2)

Europe (4) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (1) Rest of Europe (2)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

