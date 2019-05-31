Global Food Fiber 2019 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Food Fiber – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Food fibers are set of selected compounds which cannot be directly digested by humans, are healthy, and have several functions in day-to-day diet.

The demands of consumers for food with nutritional value has escalated over past couple of years. The awareness regarding health benefits of food fibers has regulated and increased the consumption of food fibers from past few years.

United States showed high market attractiveness for food fibers, owing to high consumption. In addition, emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is poised to grow at the highest growth rate during the period of forecast.

Inulin segment has a comparatively higher market share than all other product segments, except for the soluble corn fiber. But, sales of inulin will exhibit a healthy growth throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Food Fiber market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Food Fiber status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Fiber development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Ingredion

Roquette Frères

SunOpta

Nexira

Kerry

Grain Processin

Rettenmaier & Suhne

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oat Fiber

Polydextrose

Wheat Fiber

Vegetable Fiber

Soluble Corn Fiber

Inulin

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy

Functional Foods

Beverages

Meat products

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

