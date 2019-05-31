$20+ Billion Cell-Based Assays Market - Global Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Focus On Biologics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Based Assays Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cell-based assays global market is is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% to reach 20,053.4 million by 2025

Cell-based assays or bioassays are often an integral part of drug development in the pharma and biotech industry, which are a key component of preclinical, clinical and drug manufacturing processes. Other areas of application include basic research, diagnostics and medical device testing, agro product and environmental testing, cosmetic testing, food, and beverages testing and chemical and material testing.



The Cell-based assays global market is segmented based on the products, applications, and geography. The Cell-based assays market by Products is segmented into Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services. Among which, Consumables market commanded the largest share in 2018 growing at high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



The consumables market is further sub-segmented into assay kits, cells, microplates, reagents, and others, among which reagents commanded the largest market share and is expected to grow at high CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The assay kits are further classified based on research needs into reporter gene assay, second messenger, cell-growth assay, cell death assay, motility assays, and others.



Among which reporter gene assay commanded the largest revenue in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a strong CAGR, where, the increasing use of these assays in the study of gene regulation, diagnostics, cell dynamics, and development are factors driving the market. The cells market is sub-segmented based on source into primary cells, cell lines, and stem cells, where, cell lines commanded the largest revenue in 2018 and the market is expected to grow at double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



The demand for cell lines in research because of the advantages such as, cost-effectiveness, ease of use, unlimited supply and bypassing of ethical concerns associated with the use of products of animal origin and human tissue are driving its growth. The emerging trend of a large number of service providers offering ready to use cell-based assay kits along with custom assay, cells and reagent development capabilities for research institutes, pharma, and biotech clients to carry out clinical and non-clinical development of pharmaceuticals, research activities, product testing to comply with regulatory requirements.



Microplate readers, liquid handling devices, flow cytometers, automated cell counters, microfluidic chips, and cell microarrays, high throughput screening, high content screening, microscopes, and other instruments constitute the cell-based assays instrument market. Among which, microplate readers commanded the largest revenue in 2018, the market is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. With the advancements in label-free imaging and phenotypic screening methods in research, the microscopes market is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



The cell-based assays geographical market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW, where North America dominates the market due to the presence of a large number of pharma-biotech companies, and investments for research from both public and private players. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show high single-digit CAGR growth from 2018 to 2025, due to the presence of a large number of CROs and the emergence of this region as the manufacturing hub for biologics drugs.



Some of the key players in Cell-based assays global market are:

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotek Instruments, Inc

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd

Merck Kgaa

Perkinelmer, Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope Of The Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Rising Use Of Cell-Based Assays In Drug Discovery And Development

3.3.1.2 Increasing Focus On Biologics

3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements Favoring The Adoption Of Cell-Based Assays

3.3.1.4 The Growing Availability Of Funds For Research

3.3.2 Restraints And Threats

3.3.2.1 Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility Of Assays And Lack Of Standardization

3.3.2.2 Lack Of Skilled Professionals

3.3.2.3 The High Cost Of Instruments And Special Research Materials

3.3.2.4 Ethical Concern Over The Use Of Raw Materials From Animal Sources

3.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5 Technology Advancements

3.5.1 Predictive Toxicology

3.5.2 3D Bio-Printing

3.5.3 Gene Editing Tools In Drug Development

3.5.4 Virtual Screening, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning In Drug Discovery

3.6 Regulatory Affairs

3.6.1 United States

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Japan

3.6.4 ISO Standards

3.6.5 Oecd Guidelines For Testing Chemicals

3.7 Deals

3.8 Market Share Analysis

3.8.1 Market Share Analysis: Cell-Based Assays Major Players

3.9 Cost Of Devices



4 Cell-Based Assay Global Market, By Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Consumables

4.2.1 Assay Kits

4.2.1.1 Reporter Gene Assay

4.2.1.2 Second Messenger Assay

4.2.1.3 Cell Growth Assay

4.2.1.4 Cell Death Assay/Cytotoxic Assay

4.2.1.5 Cell Motility Assays

4.2.1.6 Others

4.2.2 Cells

4.2.2.1 Cell Lines

4.2.2.2 Primary Cells

4.2.2.3 Stem Cells

4.2.3 Microplates

4.2.4 Reagents

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Instruments

4.3.1 Microplate Readers

4.3.2 Liquid Handling Systems

4.3.3 Flow Cytometer

4.3.4 Automated Cell Counters

4.3.5 Microfluidic Chips & Cell Microarray

4.3.6 High Throughput Screening

4.3.7 High Content Screening

4.3.8 Microscopes

4.3.9 Others

4.4 Software And Services



5 Cell-Based Assay Global Market, By Applications

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pharma And Biotech

5.2.1 Drug Discovery

5.2.2 Drug Development

5.2.3 Drug Manufacturing

5.3 Basic Research

5.4 Diagnostics And Medical Devices

5.5 Agro And Environmental Testing

5.6 Cosmetics Testing

5.7 Food And Beverages

5.8 Chemicals And Materials

5.9 Others



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 U.K.

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Rest Of Europe

6.4 APAC

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest Of APAC

6.5 RoW

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Rest Of LATAM

6.5.3 Middle East & Others



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Product Launch

7.3 Agreements & Collaborations

7.4 Acquisitions

7.5 Others



8 Major Player Profiles



Companies Mentioned





Absorption Systems, LP

Abzena

Across Barriers GmbH

Adooq Bioscience Llc

Advanced Biomatrix Inc

Affinity Biologicals

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agrenvec

Aimplex Biosciences, Inc.

Akeso Biopharma

Allcells

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Amri) Carlyle Group

Antagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anthem Biosciences

Apacor

Applied Biological Materials (Abm) Inc.

Applied Genetics Laboratories, Inc.

Applied Stemcell

Arbor Assays Llc

Arp American Research Products, Inc

Art Robbins Instruments Llc

Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc (Bioivt)

Assay. Works GmbH

ATCC

Attagene, Inc.

Aurelia Bioscience Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Bioagilytix Labs

Bioalternatives, Sas

Bioassay GmbH

Biopta, Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biospherix, Ltd.

Biotek Instruments, Inc.

Biotesys GmbH

Biothema Ab

Biovision, Inc

BmG Labtech

Braintree Scientific, Inc.

Brand GmbH

BSL Bioservice

Canvax

Carna Biosciences, Inc.

Cell Biolabs, Inc

Cell Guidance Systems Ltd.

Cells-Safe

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cell Technology, Inc.

Cellsafe Biotech Group

Cellular Dynamics International

Celprogen, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc

Cisbio Bioassays

Clinactis Pte Ltd

Corning, Inc.

Covance, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Cybio Ag (Analytik Jena)

Evotec (Cyprotex)

Cytoskeleton, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

ECM Biosciences

Embi Tec

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

Eurofins -Discoverx

Explicyte

Firalis S.A.

GE Healthcare

Genlantis, Inc.

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Hamamatsu

Hamilton Company

Hurel Corporation

IBT Bioservice

Illumina

Immuno Chemistry Technologies

In Vitro International

Indigo Biosciences

Insphero AG

Invivogen

Iqvia

JRF Global

Kerafast, Inc.

Leinco Technologies, Inc.

Lifeline Cell Technology, Llc

LKT Laboratories, Inc.

Logos Biosystems

Lonza Group Ag

Mattek Corporation

Md Biosciences, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Metrion Bioscience

Microarrays, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Mimetas B.V

Mitegen Llc

Moduline Systems Inc.

Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc

Ncardia

NMS Labs

Nortis, Inc

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Origene Technologies

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

Oz Bioscience

Pacific Biolabs

Parexel International Corporation

PBL Assay Science

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Phenovista Biosciences

Pluriselect GmbH

Porsolt

Preditox

Probiogen

Profoldin

Proimmune Ltd

Promega Corporation

Promocell

Proqinase GmbH

Qgel SA

Quidel

Raybiotech

Reach Bio Research Labs

Readycell

Retrogenix U.K.

Roche Holding AG

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Sartorius AG

S-Bio

Selexis Sa-Jsr Life Sciences

Shenandoah Biotechnology Inc.

Sru Biosystems, Inc.

Stem Cell Technologies

Stressmarq Biosciences

Surmodics, Inc.

Symansis

System Biosciences Inc.

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tissuse GmbH

Trevigen (Bio-Techne)

Ttp Labtech Ltd

Vitl Life Science Solutions

Vivopharm

Wuxi Biologics

Xeno Diagnostics

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Zenbio





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ly51b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biotechnology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.