Genprex (GNPX) Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Publication Discussing Gene Therapy as Potential Cancer Treatment

Preliminary results show that Oncoprex has the potential to become an effective add-on therapy for the treatment of deadly non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) plans to expand the current erlotinib-Oncoprex trial to multiple research centers and conduct more new trials.

If Phase II results are as positive as preliminary indications, it could spark a rally in the shares and possibly even lure a large biotechnology or pharma company to sign a high-value partnership with Genprex. Should such a strategic partnership to commercialize Genprex’s technology transpire, it could potentially generate enormous value for the company's shareholders.

Without any of this in the bank, Noble Financial has already pegged the stock to reach $5 a share , nearly triple from today’s closing price. With such positive preliminary results and blockbuster potential, it is possible that Noble’s target price might even be low.

About Genprex Inc.

Genprex Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients, based upon a unique proprietary technology platform, including Genprex’s initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex’s platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at twitter.com/genprex , Facebook at facebook.com/genprexinc , and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/genprex .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

