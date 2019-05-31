Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces CEO Departure and Appointment of Michael Vesey as Interim President and CEO

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (the “Company”) today announced that Steve DeWindt has resigned as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective June 6, 2019, for personal health reasons. As a result, he will not stand for re-election as a director at the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Michael Vesey, the Company’s current Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will serve as the Company’s interim President and Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor has been named. Mr. Vesey has served as the Company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since October 2016.



“The Board thanks Mr. DeWindt for his leadership, service and commitment to the Company for the past five years and wishes him well,” said Mr. Geygan, Chairman of the Board. “We are confident with Mr. Vesey stepping into this role as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives.”

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

(732) 389-0932

michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com



