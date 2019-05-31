C-Bond Systems Continues to Expand Distribution of C-Bond NanoShield through Agreement with Schnair Sales & Service

Schnair Sales & Service selling C-Bond NanoShield to customers in the automotive and commercial heavy trucking fleet aftermarket, including automotive and fleet maintenance warehouse distributors

HOUSTON, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it continues to expand the distribution of C-Bond NanoShield™ through an agreement with Schnair Sales & Service (“SSi”). SSi has recently secured an initial order of C-Bond NanoShield™ with Amarillo Auto, a West Texas supplier to the industrial trucking, automotive repair, and wholesale aftermarkets.



Amarillo Auto distributes through many established wholesale service channels, and direct to large trucking and heavy construction fleets. SSi, which has been in business for more than 70 years, is focused on increasing sales of C-Bond NanoShield to customers including the commercial heavy trucking fleet aftermarket, and automotive and fleet maintenance warehouse distributors.

C-Bond NanoShield , available with and without a hydrophobic (water repellent), is a patented, easy-to-apply glass strengthening liquid that reduces windshield chipping and cracking. The product improves glass strength by permeating the glass surface and detecting and filling the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface.

The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. C-Bond NanoShield's unique technology repairs the identified surface imperfections that weaken the glass composite structure and ultimately act as failure initiators. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

“We are pleased to add Schnair’s team of proven sales professionals to help grow sales of C-Bond NanoShield,” said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond’s Chairman and CEO. “As we continue to increase our sales partners and the distribution channel for C-Bond NanoShield, we believe we will see a resulting increase in revenues of the product.”

C-Bond NanoShield is tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that improves glass safety by increasing impact resistance. It is a cost-effective solution that reduces windshield repair and replacement, which, according to the Insurance Journal, is the number one insurance claim in the United States, representing 30% of auto insurance claims. This is estimated to cost insurers more than $4 billion annually.

About Schnair Sales & Service

SSi began over 70 years ago, developing and growing into a team of knowledgeable representatives, with the experience and vision in understanding today’s marketplace. The company’s specialty is not just selling the product but pulling the product through to the end user and building long lasting manufacturer/customer relationships that are mutually beneficial and result in real value for both parties. SSi sells to all segments of the automotive aftermarket; traditional, 2 and 3 step distribution, tool and equipment, PBE, heavy duty, high performance and retail.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Schnair’s team of proven sales professionals will help grow sales of C-Bond NanoShield; the likelihood that as the Company continues to increase its sales partners and the distribution channel for C-Bond NanoShield, it will see a resulting increase in revenues of the product; the likelihood that C-Bond NanoShield is a cost-effective solution that reduces windshield repair and replacement, which, according to the Insurance Journal, is the number one insurance claim in the United States, representing 30% of auto insurance claims and costing insurers an estimated $4 billion annually; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to target the automotive glass market; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2019, August 14, 2018 and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com

