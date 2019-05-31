HIV Therapeutics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global HIV Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) refers to a type of retrovirus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). HIV attacks some immune cells and causes weakness of immune system resulting in loss of ability to fight against the organism that causes disease.

HIV spreads through fluidic exchange with some infected person such as blood transfer or sharing needles with someone who is HIV infected. In addition, HIV can spread from infected mother to child during pregnancy. Some of the symptoms of HIV infection are slight fever, fatigue, swollen glands, headaches and muscle aches.

HIV infection has no cure but there are treatments which help to stabilize or reduce this infection so that it does not lead to AIDS. HIV therapeutics market is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the HIV infected cases and growing awareness about the same. HIV infection can be treated by various therapeutics such as nucleoside/ nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor, integrase inhibitor, HIV-1 protease inhibitor, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, pharmacokinetic enhancer and entry inhibitor.

This report focuses on the global HIV Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co.

ViiV Healthcare

AbbVie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Cipla Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nucleoside-Analog Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Entry and Fusion Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors (PIs)

Integrase Inhibitors

Coreceptor Antagonists

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Labs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global HIV Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the HIV Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HIV Therapeutics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous..



