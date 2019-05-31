Platelet and Plasma Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Platelet and Plasma Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Platelets, also called thrombocytes, are a component of blood whose function (along with the coagulation factors) is to react to bleeding from blood vessel injury by clumping, thereby initiating a blood clot. Plasma is a yellowish coloured liquid component of blood that normally holds the blood cells in whole blood in suspension; this makes plasma the extracellular matrix of blood cells.

Platelets have no cell nucleus: they are fragments of cytoplasm that are derived from the megakaryocytes of the bone marrow, and then enter the circulation. Circulating unactivated platelets are biconvex discoid (lens-shaped) structures,2–3 µm in greatest diameter. Platelets are found only in mammals, whereas in other animals (e.g. birds, amphibians) thrombocytes circulate as intact mononuclear cells. Plasma makes up about 55% of the body's total blood volume.It is the intravascular fluid part of extracellular fluid (all body fluid outside cells). It is mostly water (up to 95% by volume), and contains dissolved proteins (6–8%) (i.e.—serum albumins, globulins, and fibrinogen), glucose, clotting factors, electrolytes (Na+, Ca2+, Mg2+, HCO3−, Cl−, etc.), hormones, carbon dioxide (plasma being the main medium for excretory product transportation) and oxygen. Plasma also serves as the protein reserve of the human body. It plays a vital role in an intravascular osmotic effect that keeps electrolytes in balanced form and protects the body from infection and other blood disorders. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as haemophilia, thrombocytopenia, haemorrhage, liver diseases as well as other rare and infectious diseases will drive the global platelet and plasma market.

In 2018, the global Platelet and Plasma market size was 5800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7070 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Platelet and Plasma status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Platelet and Plasma development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

America’s Blood Centers

American Red Cross

American Association of Blood Banks

Blood Centers of America

Brazilian Red Cross

Canadian Red Cross

European Blood Alliance

French Red Cross

German Red Cross

Indian Red Cross

Italian Red Cross

Red Cross Society of China

Saudi Red Crescent Authority

South African Red Cross Society

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platelet

Plasma

Market segment by Application, split into

Hemophilia

Thrombocytopenia

Perioperative Indications

Platelet Function Disorders

Other Platelet Applications

Coagulation Factor Deficiencies

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Hemorrhage

Liver Disease

Other Plasma Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Platelet and Plasma status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Platelet and Plasma development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Platelet and Plasma are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

