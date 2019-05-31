Inspection Machine Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software) Type (Automatic, Manual), Packaging (Ampoules, Vials, Blisters, Bottles) - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inspection Machine Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software) Type (Automatic, Manual), Packaging (Ampoules, Vials, Blisters, Bottles), End User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Food) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The inspection machines market is projected to reach USD 774.2 million by 2024 from USD 591.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



The growth of the inspection machines market is primarily driven by the increasing number of regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems. However, the growing demand for used and refurbished inspection systems is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The inspection machines market is a fragmented and competitive market with a large number of players operating in it.

