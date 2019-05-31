VERB Adds Leading Health Care Provider OnDoc to Its Client Roster

HOLLYWOOD and SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announces that Philadelphia-based OnDoc, the leading provider of on-demand healthcare solutions, launched the OnDoc Member app, its custom-designed VERB interactive video-based CRM, at the Company’s launch event on May 18, 2019 in King of Prussia, PA.



/EIN News/ -- The OnDoc mobile app and digital platform provides OnDoc direct sales representatives the ability to engage prospects more effectively. They can share content through text and social media, receive notifications when prospective customers interact with content, as well as manage contact and customer information.

The platform’s interactive video technology allows sales reps to record their own videos and easily embed clickable ‘taggs’ that promote viewer engagement through an intuitive and streamlined process. The application will facilitate greater interaction with prospects, who can tap within the video to purchase services, enroll, visit social media feeds, or contact the company directly.

Robert Wilson, OnDoc’s CEO, a highly successful leader within the direct sales industry, has leveraged his extensive experience in the direct sales industry to more effectively market the company’s healthcare services to the public. The adoption of VERB’s proprietary technology will grow revenue by expanding membership in and access to OnDoc’s unique healthcare offering.

“We have worked with the VERB team in the past and it’s no secret why their technology leads the industry,” Mr. Wilson commented. “We want to give our leaders the tools they need to not only share the OnDoc message with others, but to help them be as successful as they can be. This application provides numerous benefits, particularly during a time during when healthcare continues to become more complex and costly. For only $30 a month, our services not only offer dramatic savings when it comes to money and time, but we also provide peace of mind. We are 100% HIPAA compliant, and our users are not required to have insurance in order to obtain health care, and that’s a big deal for many people. The app has already proven to be effective and we couldn’t be happier.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with the forward-thinking leadership team at OnDoc, a company that’s helping to address the problems many individuals and families face in their efforts to obtain affordable healthcare,” stated McKinley Oswald, President of Verb Direct. Click here to watch McKinley’s interactive video.

About OnDoc

With its primary motto “Changing the face of healthcare with affordable solutions,” OnDoc provides a variety of unique and technology-driven health solutions that include a telehealth platform, 24/7 access to physicians, and healthcare advocacy for help with navigating common complaints related to insurance and medical bills.

About VERB Technology Company, Inc.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in sales and marketing applications utilizing its proprietary interactive video data collection and analysis technology. Following its successful acquisition of Utah-based Sound Concepts, the leading provider of digital tech-based marketing and customer relationship management applications for the direct sales, network marketing and affiliate marketing industries, the newly combined company provides next-generation customer relationship management (“CRM”), lead generation, and video marketing software applications under the brand name TAGG. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. To create and ‘tagg’ your own videos that you can share and post to social, try taggLITE , available for FREE on our website.

For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Please address media inquiries to: i nfo@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 7

Please address investor inquiries to: investors@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 2



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.