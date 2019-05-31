Flight Simulator Market, 2025 by Platform (Commercial, Military, UAV), Type (FFS, FTD, FMS, FBS), Training (Virtual, Line), Solution (Product and Service)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flight Simulator Market by Platform (Commercial (NBA, WBA, VLA), Military (Helicopters, Combat, Special Mission Aircraft), UAV), Type (FFS, FTD, FMS, FBS), Training (Virtual, Line), Solution (Product and Service), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flight simulator market is estimated to be valued at USD 5,743.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7,775.9 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



The increase in demand can be attributed to the growth in the number of aircraft deliveries leading to the increasing demand for new commercial and military pilots, adoption of virtual training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting on pilot training. Flight simulator manufacturers are focusing on expanding their businesses in order to meet the increasing demand for flight simulators.

Flight simulator training has evolved to become a significant component of military and civil aviation operations. Complexities in the operation of aircraft have resulted in augmented needs to train crews. Flight training has been substituted by simulation training that has been adopted by flight crews of commercial and military aircraft. The most important contributions of simulation-based training have been increased aviation safety and reduced environmental impact. Simulator training also prevents damage to expensive aircraft and the possibility of danger to the general public.

Component suppliers and flight simulator manufacturers are looking forward to the development of innovative and technologically advanced flight simulators. The market for the type segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025. The complexity and lack of interoperability of simulator systems are some of the greatest challenges faced by simulator manufacturers.



The leading simulator manufacturers are majorly from North America, namely, CAE Inc. (Canada), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (US), FlightSafety International (US), and Boeing (US). These companies account for more than 60% of the flight simulator market and have manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

