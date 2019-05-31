Genocea’s GEN-009 Clinical Results Presentation Selected by ASCO’s Journal of Clinical Oncology® as a Top 10 Featured Immuno-oncology Abstract

Poster presentation tomorrow, June 1st at 8:00 am CT in Poster Hall A

Conference call and webcast to discuss results Monday, June 3rd at 8:30 am ET

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the Journal of Clinical Oncology® (An American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal) has selected the company’s GEN-009 clinical results presentation at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting as a top 10 featured abstract in immuno-oncology. The full poster will be available on the Genocea website here concurrent with its presentation tomorrow:

ASCO 2019 POSTER SESSION: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology

Poster Board: #255 • Abstract 2611

Title: A phase 1/2a study of GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine based on autologous peptide immune responses Presenters: Roger B. Cohen, M.D., University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and principal investigator in the trial, and Przemyslaw W. Twardowski, M.D., John Wayne Cancer Institute Date: Saturday, June 1, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Central Time Location: Hall A

Conference Call and Webcast – Monday, June 3rd at 8:30 am ET

Genocea will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the clinical results presented at ASCO at 8:30 am ET on Monday, June 3, 2019. Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (844) 826-0619 (domestic) or (315) 625-6883 (international) and referring to conference ID number 9068006. To join the live webcast, please visit the presentation page of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at https://ir.genocea.com/events-and-presentations . A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Genocea website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies. Our unique ATLAS™ technology platform allows us to identify immunotherapy targets based on each person’s tumor antigen-specific T cell responses. Using ATLAS, we can both optimize neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude so-called “inhibitory” antigens that appear to exert an immunosuppressive effect on the patient. We are advancing complementary programs built from ATLAS insights: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine candidate for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial across a variety of solid tumor types, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the first half of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to intentions for filing an Investigational New Drug Application for GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

617-715-6687

jennifer.lavin@genocea.com



