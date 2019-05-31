CNH Industrial hosts U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker, and Local Agricultural Leaders at New Holland Plant

/EIN News/ -- Burr Ridge, May 31, 2019



Braden Cammauf (Head of FPT North America), Brett Davis (Vice President New Holland North America), Hubertus Mühlhäuser (CEO CNH Industrial), U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Steve Nadherny (Vice President Government Affairs, CNH Industrial), Bret Lieberman (Hay & Forage GPL), Tim Smith (New Holland Plant Manager)





CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) hosted a roundtable with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, and local Agricultural leaders at the New Holland manufacturing facility in New Holland, Pennsylvania, on May 30, to promote the quick Congressional passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and to discuss the challenges U.S. farmers are currently facing.

“Farmers remain the backbone of America’s rural communities. Manufacturing and agriculture provide employment and economic stability in many states,” said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, CEO, CNH Industrial, “It’s a privilege to welcome Secretary Perdue, Congressman Smucker, and local agricultural leaders at our New Holland plant, and we appreciate the opportunity to voice the need for the prompt passage of the USMCA and encourage the Administration to seek a swift resolution to the remaining trade issues farmers and manufacturers face.”

Secretary Perdue said, “Our farmers, ranchers, and producers have an abundance of the highest quality products they want to sell around the globe, so it is my hope USMCA gets passed before Congress leaves for August recess. The biggest part of my job is getting out of Washington and hearing from farmers about what’s on their minds. It was great to be here in Pennsylvania today and I very much appreciate the CNH Industrial family of companies and their involvement in helping our farmers and producers be so productive.”

Following the round table discussion, Tim Smith, New Holland plant manager, led the group on a tour of the state-of-the-art facility and outlined the history of the New Holland brand, “The New Holland brand has been serving the needs of farmers and ranchers across North America since 1895. The name is deeply rooted in this region and known globally for its world-class manufacturing and leading agricultural equipment.”

Congressman Smucker added, “It’s a great pleasure to be back at the New Holland facility and to connect with workers to hear from them how Washington can ensure the continuous success of the agricultural and manufacturing industries. We were pleased to bring Secretary Perdue together with our farmers and business leaders in the 11th District.”

New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction sell and service an innovative line of agricultural and construction equipment, including tractors, hay and forage equipment, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and mini excavators.​​ The New Holland facility in Pennsylvania employs more than 1,000 people. Globally, New Holland has more than 3,000 dealers serving customers in 160 countries.​​

CNH Industrial has a strong presence in North America with 11 manufacturing plants, 12 research and development centers, and a workforce of 9,000.





