Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports (Knee, Ankle, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Wrist, Facial) Market 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Wrist, Facial), Category (Soft, Hard), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to reach USD 5,470.3 million by 2024 from USD 4,142.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Market growth is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, greater product affordability and market availability, rising number of sports and accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care.

Orthopedic braces are designed to cure musculoskeletal disorders; they are used to align, position, support, stabilize, and protect certain parts of the body (such as the muscles, joints, and bones) as they heal from injury. Orthopedic braces are prescribed during post-operative rehabilitation and preventive care.



However, the limited patient qualification for bracing-mediated orthopedic treatment, limited clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of orthopedic braces, and the high adoption of pain medications are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



In this report, the orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented on the basis of type, application, product, end user, and region.



In 2018, DJO Finance LLC (US), Ossur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), and Bauerfeind AG (Germany) were the top four players in the global orthopedic braces and supports market. Other prominent players operating in this market include Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BSN medical (Germany), Thuasne Group (France), Reh4Mat (Poland), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Bird & Cronin, Inc. (US), Becker Orthopedic (US), and United Ortho (US), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Disorders

5.2.1.2 Continuous Product Commercialization

5.2.1.3 Greater Product Affordability and Market Availability

5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Injuries

5.2.1.5 Growing Public Awareness Related to Preventive Care

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Patient Qualification for Bracing-Mediated Orthopedic Treatment

5.2.2.2 Limited Clinical Evidence to Support the Therapeutic Efficacy of Orthopedic Braces

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Sales of Off-The-Shelf and Online Products

5.2.3.2 Promotion and Branding Initiatives Undertaken By Major Product Manufacturers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Significant Adoption of Pain Medications

5.3 Reimbursement Scenario

5.4 Regulatory Scenario



6 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Knee Braces and Supports

6.2.1 Global Knee Braces and Supports Market, By Type

6.2.2 Global Knee Braces and Supports Market, By Application

6.2.3 Global Knee Braces and Supports Market, By Distribution Channel

6.3 Ankle Braces and Supports

6.4 Foot Walkers and Orthoses

6.5 Back, Hip, & Spine Braces and Supports

6.5.4 Neck and Cervical Braces and Supports

6.5.5 Lower Spine Braces & Supports

6.6 Shoulder Braces and Supports

6.7 Elbow Braces and Supports

6.8 Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports

6.9 Facial Braces and Supports



7 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports

7.2.1 Advantages of Soft & Elastic Braces & Supports Have Fueled Their Adoption Over Other Types

7.3 Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports

7.3.1 Supportive Reimbursement Scenario and Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases Supports Market Growth

7.4 Hinged Braces and Supports

7.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Number of Ligament Injuries



8 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ligament Injury

8.2.1 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury

8.2.1.1 ACL Injury Applications to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.2.2 Lateral Collateral Ligament Injury

8.2.2.1 Growing Reimbursement Coverage of LCL-Related Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth

8.2.3 Other Ligament Injuries

8.3 Preventive Care

8.3.1 Increasing Public Participation in Sports-Related Activities to Support Market Growth

8.4 Post-Operative Rehabilitation

8.4.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Reconstructive Surgeries to Support Market Growth

8.5 Osteoarthritis

8.5.1 Public Awareness on Side-Effects of Oral Medications for Pain Management has Driven the Use of Braces & Supports

8.6 Compression Therapy

8.6.1 Innovation of Technologically Advanced Compression Braces to Support Market Growth

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 Dearth of Medical Reimbursements for Target Applications to Hamper the Market Growth



9 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Orthopedic Clinics

9.2.1 Rising Number of Ambulatory Care Units Across Mature Markets is A Major Factor Supporting the Growth of This Segment

9.3 Hospitals & Surgical Centers

9.3.1 Increasing Post-Operative Patient Rehabilitation Procedures to Support the Growth of This Segment

9.4 Pharmacies & Retailers

9.4.1 Wide Availability of Orthopedic Bracing Products Through Retailers & Pharmacies to Support the Growth of This Segment

9.5 E-Commerce Platforms

9.5.1 E-Commerce is Fast Emerging as A Major Distribution Channel for Various Orthopedic Bracing and Support Products

9.6 Other Distribution Channels



10 Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

11.3 Competitive Scenario (2014-2019)

11.3.1 Key Product Launches (2014-2019)

11.3.2 Key Expansions (2014-2019)

11.3.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2014-2019)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.5.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.5.1.2 Innovators

11.5.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.5.1.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 3M Company

12.3 Alcare Co., Ltd.

12.4 Bauerfeind AG

12.5 Bird and Cronin, Inc. (A Part of Dynatronics Corporation)

12.6 Breg, Inc.

12.7 BSN Medical (A Part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

12.8 Deroyal Industries, Inc.

12.9 DJO Finance LLC (A Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)

12.10 medi GmbH & Co. KG

12.11 ssur Hf

12.12 Ottobock Healthcare (A Part of Ottobock Group Scandinavia)

12.13 Remington Products Company

12.14 Thuasne Group

12.15 Trulife

12.16 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odr2va

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Orthopedic Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.