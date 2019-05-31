Global Analysis of Major Food Ingredient Manufacturers, 2018-2019
This research service analyzes the global food ingredients market in terms of the top 20 companies active in the space; an outlook of the key trends that drive the market is also provided. The geographic scope of the study is global, which is classified into 4 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW).
The product scope includes food ingredients as defined by the US FDA. The end-application scope of this study includes the following: human and animal nutrition products across end-application segments such as dietary supplements, food and beverage, infant nutrition, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and functional food. All revenue is estimated at the manufacturer level, and the price is quoted in the US Dollar ($). Product units are in accordance with company specifications.
With the growing demand for functional ingredients in emerging markets such as APAC, the Middle East, and South America, leading companies are actively investing to expand their presence in these regions, and M&As and consolidations have been their major strategy, as observed in the industry over the past few years.
he latest technologies focus on the development of new products, including health ingredients, which push the concept of 'food as a medicine'. Ingredients that cater to a senior, infant, and maternal nutrition will also see high demand in the future. In addition, salt replacers and natural sweeteners will be in high demand, largely due to the growing consumer awareness about the detrimental health effects of high salt- and sugar-based diets. The sourcing of new raw materials - which drive product innovation and replace conventional sugars and salts - has gathered pace.
Research Highlights
- Provide a comprehensive portfolio for all the 20 companies, including an overview, technological innovation, and business models
- Supply in-depth information about product portfolios and their corresponding application areas
- Provide a manufacturer SWOT analysis
- Present analyst insight on all the companies based on their current performance
- Key Issues Addressed
Who are the leading competitors in the global market?
- Are the existing companies structured correctly to meet customer needs?
- What product segments are of primary focus for the leading participants?
- How will the structure of the market change with time? Is the market ripe for acquisitions?
- Do the existing products/services meet customer needs or are additional development required?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Global Food Ingredients Market-Key Trends
- Geographic Presence and Product Coverage
- Comparative Benchmarking
- Competitor Benchmarking
- Global Food Ingredients Market-Definitions
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
2. BASF
- Company Overview-BASF
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
3. AAK
- Company Overview-AAK
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
4. ADM
- Company Overview-ADM
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
5. DSM
- Company Overview-DSM
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
6. DUPONT
- Company Overview-DuPont
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
7. FRUTAROM
- Company Overview-Frutarom
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
8. INGREDION INCORPORATED
- Company Overview-Ingredion
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
9. KERRY GROUP
- Company Overview-Kerry
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
10. SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
- Company Overview-Sensient
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
11. AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
- Company Overview-Ajinomoto
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
12. SYMRISE
- Company Overview-Symrise
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
13. CARGILL
- Company Overview-Cargill
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
14. KEMIN INDUSTRIES, INC.
- Company Overview-Kemin Industries
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
15. GIVAUDAN
- Company Overview-Givaudan
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
16. CHR HANSEN INC
- Company Overview-Chr Hansen Inc
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
17. LALLEMAND
- Company Overview-Lallemand
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
18. TATE & LYLE
- Company Overview-Tate & Lyle
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
19. ABFI
- Company Overview-ABFI
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
20. IFF
- Company Overview-IFF
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
21. LONZA
- Company Overview-Lonza
- Recent Activity-Timeline
- Product and Technology Portfolio
- Strategic Positioning
22. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth Opportunity 1-Low-calorie Products and Sugar Alternatives
- Growth Opportunity 2-Technology Innovation
- Growth Opportunity 3-Functional Food Ingredients: Senior Nutrition
- Growth Opportunity 4-Probiotics and Fermented Products
- Growth Opportunity 5-M&A-Based Business Model
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
23. FUTURE OUTLOOK
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Legal Disclaimer
24. APPENDIX
