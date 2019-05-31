PLUS™ Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jake Heimark to Participate in Eight Capital & Cassels Brock State of the Union: American Cannabis Forum

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLUS Products Inc . (“PLUS™” or the “Company”) (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQB:PLPRF), one of California’s top edibles brand and manufacturer by market share according to BDS Analytics , today announced CEO and Co-Founder Jake Heimark will be a panelist at the Eight Capital & Cassels Brock – State of the Union: American Cannabis Forum on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 1:00pm ET at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto. The theme of the panel Jake will be participating in is “Creating Winning Brands”.



The Eight Capital Conference features a unique mix of cannabis companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts as well as members of the media, all gathered together to discuss the current issues facing cannabis companies operating today as well as providing an opportunity to network and share ideas.

Additionally, company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference.

About PLUS Products

PLUS creates low dose and delicious cannabis food products that enhance the everyday. PLUS’s mission is to use nature to bring balance to people’s lives - that starts with high-quality, precisely dosed products that deliver consistent experiences. PLUS’s food products, which include gummies and mints in a variety of delectable flavors, are manufactured at PLUS’s own factory in Adelanto, CA, where dosage is tested twice internally and then tested twice again by an independent lab. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance or guarantee that recreational sales in Nevada will surpass $700 million in 2020. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

