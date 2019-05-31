3D Printing Devices Market, Size, Segmentation, Drivers and Opportunities Research Report 2019-2022 Analysis

The Business Research Company offers 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market with top 10 competitors analysis listed in the report.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies is expected to reach a value of nearly above $27 billion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 15% since 2018.

Growth in the 3D printing devices, services and supplies market resulted from Favorable government policies for 3D printing innovations, increasing public and private funding for 3D printing technologies, Growing application areas for 3D printing technologies and Companies achieving operational efficiencies by using 3D printing technologies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the 3D printing devices, services and supplies market are High cost of the system, intellectual property issues, Concerns about the product quality, Limitations on size of printed products.

3D Printing can deliver more benefits than just the ability to develop new devices. The two greatest problems that most manufacturers face when bringing a device to market are tooling costs and stringent regulatory processes. 3D printing has the potential to reduce tooling costs and accelerate lead-time and regulatory submissions substantially when compared to conventional methods.

Industry growth is primarily driven by technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new 3D printing technologies. The growing demand for organ transplantation and ease of development of customized medical products by 3D printing offers new growth opportunities for the companies operating in this market.

Major players in the 3D printing devices, services and supplies market include D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Stratasys Ltd, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, XYZprinting, SLM Solutions Group AG, M3D.

