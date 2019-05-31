uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in June:



Gordon Research Conference: CAG Triplet Repeat Disorders, June 2 – 7, Lucca (Barga), Italy.

Joseph Higgins, M.D., F.A.A.N., VP, clinical development, Huntington’s disease program lead, will be presenting "Silencing CAG Repeats in Huntington’s Disease and SCA3" on Friday, June 7 th at 6:05 p.m. CET.

In addition, uniQure will be presenting in the poster session on Wednesday June 5 th and Thursday June 6 th : “A novel AAV-based miQURE gene therapy for SCA3” (Poster #56).





European Reference Network – Rare Neurological Diseases (ERN-RND) Annual Meeting, June 17 – 19, Siena, Italy.

Astrid Valles-Sanchez, senior scientist biomarker research at uniQure, will be presenting “Developing microRNA-based gene therapies for Huntington Disease and Spinocerebellar Ataxia type 3” on Monday, June 17 th at 3:40 p.m. CET.





Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) 34 th Annual Convention, June 27 – 29, Boston, MA.

uniQure is a sponsor of the conference and will be presenting in the Boston Biotech HD Showcase session on Saturday, June 29 from 2:45 to 3:35 p.m. ET.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington’s disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

