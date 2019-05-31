There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,128 in the last 365 days.

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in June:

  • Gordon Research Conference: CAG Triplet Repeat Disorders, June 2 – 7, Lucca (Barga), Italy.
     
    • Joseph Higgins, M.D., F.A.A.N., VP, clinical development, Huntington’s disease program lead, will be presenting "Silencing CAG Repeats in Huntington’s Disease and SCA3" on Friday, June 7th at 6:05 p.m. CET.
       
    • In addition, uniQure will be presenting in the poster session on Wednesday June 5th and Thursday June 6th: “A novel AAV-based miQURE gene therapy for SCA3” (Poster #56).

  • European Reference Network – Rare Neurological Diseases (ERN-RND) Annual Meeting, June 17 – 19, Siena, Italy. 
     
    • Astrid Valles-Sanchez, senior scientist biomarker research at uniQure, will be presenting “Developing microRNA-based gene therapies for Huntington Disease and Spinocerebellar Ataxia type 3” on Monday, June 17th at 3:40 p.m. CET.

  • Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) 34th Annual Convention, June 27 – 29, Boston, MA.
     
    • uniQure is a sponsor of the conference and will be presenting in the Boston Biotech HD Showcase session on Saturday, June 29 from 2:45 to 3:35 p.m. ET.  

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington’s disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts

For Investors:   

Maria E. Cantor  
Direct: 339-970-7536

/EIN News/ -- Eva M. Mulder
Direct: +31 20 240 6103

For Media:

Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558



Logo-uniQure-MS-Word_Orange.jpg



    
    
    
    

      Distribution channels:
      Conferences & Trade Fairs
    

    

      

      EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.