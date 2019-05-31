Green Thumb Industries (GTI) Opens Rise Bonita Springs on May 31, The Third Retail Location in Florida and 20th Store Nationwide

CHICAGO and BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of the retail chain Rise™, announces it will open its third retail location in Florida and 20th in the country, Rise Bonita Springs, on May 31, 2019.



Rise Bonita Springs is the company's third location in Florida and 20th retail store nationwide.









/EIN News/ -- Rise™ opened locations in Deerfield Beach and Pinellas Park earlier this year and has a retail footprint for up to 35 locations in the state. The company owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Homestead where it cultivates and produces GTI’s branded cannabis products including Rythm and The Feel Collection. Rise™ also offers delivery to registered cardholders in Florida via orders placed at RiseCannabis.com or by calling the store directly.

“We’ve received incredibly positive feedback about our branded cannabis products from Florida patients and we are excited to bring the same high-quality experience to more Floridians as we open additional stores throughout the state,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are thrilled to introduce Rise™ to Bonita Springs and provide exceptional customer care in a warm, inviting environment, and look forward to being active members of the community as we help people exercise their right to wellness.”

Bonita Springs, a coastal community located 35 minutes from Fort Myers and 30 minutes from Naples, is ranked among the fastest growing cities in Florida.

“We welcome the Rise™ team to Bonita Springs and thank them for all of the medical good they will do for our residents and many others throughout Florida,” said Bonita Springs Mayor Peter Simmons.

According to Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use, the state has 294,700 registered patients – an increase of nearly 40 percent this year – and more than 2,277 qualifying physicians. Those interested in the state’s medical marijuana program can visit http://knowthefactsmmj.com .

Rise Bonita Springs is located at 26701 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs and open daily from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates a rapidly growing national chain of retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 11 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 78 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 800 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com ﻿lmarsicano@gtigrows.com ﻿310-622-8257 773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a389d88-4ac0-4e25-b00d-4835b7ad0089



