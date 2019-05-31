Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Filing of Quarterly Financials and Provides Corporate Update

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, announced that it has filed its quarterly financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The Company is also pleased to provide the following brief update on operations.



/EIN News/ -- Financial Statements and MD&A

The Company has filed its Unaudited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019. The Company’s fiscal year end is June 30th. The quarterly statements are accessible on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Reliq’s profile.

New Client Contracts

Reliq is pleased to announce that it has signed three new contracts with clients in Maryland, New Jersey and Texas. The clients include a cardiology group, a family medicine practice and a community care organization. All three clients will go live on the iUGO Care platform in June, 2019.

Patient Enrollment

The Company onboarded over 900 new patients between April 1 and May 30, 2019, as part of a gradual return to onboarding. The gradual ramp up was necessitated by the significant interruption to existing clients’ businesses during the quarter ending March 31, 2019 caused by changes to reimbursement policies for telemonitoring that were announced by Texas Medicaid in January 2019 and then reversed in March 2019. The pace of onboarding is expected to accelerate significantly beginning in June 2019.

New Hires

The Company has added new Sales and Business Development staff in Florida, Texas, New Jersey and California. The new Sales team brings decades of experience in senior Sales roles in the healthcare space to Reliq, and an extensive network of prospective clients. The Company has also hired a new Implementations team with relevant Clinical and Operations expertise and a proven track record of onboarding patients to novel healthcare software platforms.

Upcoming Shareholder Webinar and Guidance

The Company is pleased to announce that it will host a webinar for shareholders on June 27, 2019, during which management will provide more detailed updates and guidance for calendar year 2019. Login details will be provided the week of June 17, 2019.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

ABOUT RELIQ HEALTH

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.