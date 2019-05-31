TELUS announces partial redemption of 5.05%, Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation announced that it has given notice today of a partial redemption on July 23, 2019 of C$650 million of its outstanding C$1 billion 5.05% Notes due July 23, 2020 (CUSIP No. 87971MAM5) (the “Notes”). The Notes will be selected for redemption on a pro rata basis. The redemption price will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture.



This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or sell, any securities.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, with $14.5 billion of annual revenue and 14.0 million subscriber connections, including 9.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million Internet subscribers, 1.2 million residential voice and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home and business security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ian McMillan

TELUS Investor Relations

(604) 695-4593

ir@TELUS.com

TELUS Media Relations

Francois Gaboury

438-862-5136

Francois.Gaboury@telus.com

