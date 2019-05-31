New York City Department of Design and Construction Selects JV Featuring Hill International for Major Jails Program

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC) selected a joint venture of AECOM and Hill to provide program and project management for New York City’s borough-based jails program.



This multi-billion dollar program features constructing four new jails in the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx to allow for the City to close its main jail on Rikers Island. DDC and AECOM-Hill will manage the design-build construction of the four new facilities.

The AECOM-Hill program management services include creating procedures, protocols, forms, and program and project manuals for all aspects of the program; developing procurement strategies and protocols; and creating program- and project-specific virtual document and payment control systems. In addition, the JV will prepare and manage industry outreach strategies; prepare specifications and criteria for each design-build project; and monitor the design-build teams’ M/WBE requirements. The JV will also manage the four jail projects until closeout and provide quality assurance/quality control services.

“This is going to be a transformative program for New York City and we’re grateful the DDC has entrusted the AECOM-Hill joint venture with managing it,” said Hill’s Senior Vice President and Northeast Regional Manager (Americas) Dominick Fickeria. “We look forward to maximizing our technical and managerial expertise in a proactive and collaborative manner to help the DDC achieve all of its goals as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors.

