Cara Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced a Company presentation at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. In a Phase 3 trial and Phase 2 trials, KORSUVA injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP), and is currently being investigated in Phase 3 trials in hemodialysis patients with CKD-aP.

The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for difelikefalin injection. CR845/difelikefalin is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Michael Schaffzin
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
michael.schaffzin@sternir.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Starr
6 Degrees
973-415-8838
astarr@6degreespr.com

