Global Corrosion Monitoring Market Forecast to 2025: Growth Opportunities in Penetration in Emerging Economies & Support and Services
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corrosion Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The corrosion monitoring plays a vital role in several industries and assists in raising productivity and decreasing the downtime. There is a clear shift from intrusive corrosion monitoring techniques to non-intrusive corrosion monitoring technique. This is mainly due to the inherent disadvantages related to safety in intrusive corrosion monitoring.
The market has been broadly segmented by product into intrusive corrosion monitoring - electrical resistance (ER) probes, linear polarization resistance (LPR) probes, and corrosion coupons and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring - permanently installed ultrasonic sensors that are used to measure wall thickness and correlate thickness information to corrosion.
More than 80% of the total corrosion monitoring market revenue is derived from the oil & gas industry. Low oil prices are restraining the upstream and midstream oil & gas segments of the market. During the next 7 years, the software services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3%, whereas the hardware segment is likely to grow by 10.6%. Asia-Pacific, specifically India, China, Vietnam, and South Korea, provides the highest growth opportunities in the global corrosion monitoring market. In addition, there are growth opportunities in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the most important markets.
The investment in new infrastructure projects, especially in the oil & gas industry, has taken a back seat globally. This is due to the instability of price in the oil & gas industry. As a result, end users are maximizing the profitability of the existing assets. They want to extend the life of existing plants, which will drive the corrosion monitoring market.
Over the last few years, there has been no major investment or cost saving projects. Despite this, the market for corrosion monitoring solutions is growing significantly higher than the industry growth due to the kind of impact it is creating in the existing plants. The most common challenge with aging infrastructure is corrosion, and this is leading to the increasing demand for corrosion monitoring solutions.
Key Issues Addressed
- How fast is the corrosion monitoring market growing and why? What is the rate at which the market will grow in the short, medium, and long terms?
- What are the strategic growth regions and the factors driving and restraining the corrosion monitoring market?
- How is the growth compared between intrusive corrosion monitoring and non-intrusive corrosion monitoring? How is the market growth compared between hardware and services?
- What are the key growth opportunities in the corrosion monitoring market?
- Which are some of the end-user verticals, besides oil & gas that will experience growth?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Corrosion Monitoring Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Corrosion Monitoring Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Hardware Versus Software Services Revenue Forecast
- Hardware Versus Software Services Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Corrosion Monitoring Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Penetration in Emerging Economies
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Support and Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Intrusive Corrosion Monitoring Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Competitive Environment
8. Non-intrusive Corrosion Monitoring Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Competitive Environment
9. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf15eb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Chemical Engineering
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.