Three Day Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist Course: Theory, Principles, Techniques and Potential of Biotechnology (London, United Kingdom - September 25-27, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive three-day course is ideal for non-scientists and scientists needing to understand the basic theory, principles, techniques and potential of biotechnology.

You will gain an overview of how biotech products are being developed and manufactured, and discuss the scientific and regulatory environment. The latest advances in regulation will be covered, including biosimilars and advanced therapies. The course will also discuss the role and importance of patents within biotech, including what actually can be patented.

Why you should attend

  • Gain an introduction to the fundamental principles of Biotechnology
  • Improve your understanding of the key techniques used by Biotechnologists
  • Understand the importance of meeting regulatory requirements and hear about the advances being made
  • Learn how to identify potential patents, and why and how they must be protected

Who Should Attend:

  • Quality Assurance
  • Regulatory Affairs
  • Legal and IP
  • Business Development
  • Sales and Marketing
  • Engineering
  • Finance
  • Training
  • Administration
  • Management

Agenda:

Programme Day one

Introduction to Biotechnology

  • Historical perspective
  • Diversity of biotechnology products
  • Impact on society
  • Product development overview

Introduction to Molecular Biology

  • DNA, RNA, genes, plasmids, and vectors
  • Protein synthesis - transcription and translation

Re-Expression of Proteins

  • Recombinant DNA techniques
  • Monoclonal antibodies - from mouse to human
  • Transgenic animals and plants

Development of Production Organisms

  • Transfection
  • Selection
  • Preservation

Fermentation Technology and Large Scale Production

  • Types of fermenters
  • Fermentation basics
  • Modes of operation
  • Process development

General Discussion

End of Day One and Drinks Reception

Programme Day two

Process Optimisation and Scale-Up

  • Scale-up strategies
  • Strain improvement
  • Media improvement
  • Process improvement

Analysis of Biopharmaceuticals

  • Biological activity
  • Physicochemical characterisation
  • Purity, impurities and contaminants

Product Recovery and Purification

  • Cell harvesting and removal
  • Clarification - intracellular and extracellular proteins
  • Chromatographic techniques

Formulation Design of Biopharmaceuticals

  • Factors affecting degradation
  • Choice of excipients
  • Prolonging shelf life

Process Economics

  • Drug development and bioprocess economics
  • Optimising bioprocess economics
  • Manufacturing make or buy
  • Future manufacturing alternatives

General Discussion

Programme Day three

Patenting Biotech Inventions

  • What is a patent?
  • What are the basic criteria for patentability?
  • What can be patented?
  • Can you patent genes, proteins, hybridomas, and stem cells?

Patent Workshop

  • How to recognise what is patentable
  • Drafting claims to biotech inventions
  • Maximising protection for an invention
  • Understanding the examination process
  • Enforcing patents

Regulatory Considerations of Biopharmaceuticals

  • General principles
  • Product quality and control
  • Pre-clinical safety

Application of Regulatory Principles

  • What do regulators want?
  • Specifications
  • Product characterisation
  • Assessment of process change
  • Comparability guidance and strategy

Advances in Regulation: Biosimilars

  • Comparability, equivalence and biosimilarity
  • Biosimilars guidance
  • Guidance vs Practice - a case study

Advances in Regulation: Advanced Therapies

  • Gene Therapy
  • Cell Therapy
  • Tissue Engineered Products

General Discussion

