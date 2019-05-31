Diplomats encouraged to engage in economic diplomacy

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 31 - The secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on Thursday encouraged the country?s diplomats to engage in economic diplomacy, as a way of attracting investment to the country. ,

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 8th Upgrading Course for Ambassadors and their respective spouses and Consuls, Téte António highlighted the content of the course, which was organised by the Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI).

The course touched on topics like external policies, negotiation techniques, International Law, protocol, property management, patriotic education, regional politics, administrative procedures, ethics and professional deontology, among others.

