Government to deliver remains of UNITA founder on Friday

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 31 - The Angolan government is to deliver this Friday the remains of the former leader and founder of the opposition UNITA, Jonas Savimbi, for the funeral to be held on Saturday in Lopitanga locality, Andulo Municipality, in central Bié Province.,

The information is contained in an official note from the President’s Civil Office, which adds that the President of Angola, João Lourenço, has received at the Presidential Palace a delegation from UNITA headed by its president, Isaías Samakuva and relatives of the late leader of this political denomination.

According to the note, the aim of the meeting (requested by UNITA) was to seek a friendly way out for the stalemate that was hindering the delivery of the party’s ex-leader’s remains and reburial.

The note also adds that the government has created logistical conditions to enable the members of UNITA party and relatives of the late leader to be present in Andulo and Lopitanga.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Isaias Samakuva confirmed the date and venue agreed for the holding of the burial ceremony; however he denied that there is an “arm wrestling” between his party and the government.

According to UNITA‘s leader the President of the Republic reiterated the commitment he had since the beginning of this process.

Jonas Savimbi, first leader and founder of the opposition UNITA, was born in Bié Province in August 3 of 1934. He passed away in combat on February 22 of 2002 and was initially buried in Luena Municipality, eastern Moxico Province.

While alive, the late politician expressed wish to be buried in Lopitanga cemetery, Bie Province, where his parents remains rest.

