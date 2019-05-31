Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Shale Gas Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Shale Gas Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 31, 2019

Description


The report analyses the global Shale Gas market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants. 

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.

The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report. 

Key Companies 

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 
Antero Resources Corporation 
Chesapeake Energy 
Chevron 
Conoco Phillips 
CONSOL Energy 
EQT Corporation 
ExxonMobil 
Pioneer Natural Resources 
Range Resources 
SM Energy 
Southwestern Energy 

Key Regions 
Asia Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa 

Key Product Type 
Exploration & Drilling 
Fluid Segments 

Market by Application 
Generating Power 
Industrial Usage 
Commercial Use 
Transportation 
Household Use 

Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Shale Gas market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries 
Overview the product type market including development 
Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Content 

1 Industrial Chain Overview 

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography 

...

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction 
3.1 Manufacturers Overview 
3.2 Manufacturers List 
3.2.1 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Overview 
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.2 Antero Resources Corporation Overview 
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.3 Chesapeake Energy Overview 
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.4 Chevron Overview 
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.5 Conoco Phillips Overview 
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.6 CONSOL Energy Overview 
3.2.6.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.6.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.7 EQT Corporation Overview 
3.2.7.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.7.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.8 ExxonMobil Overview 
3.2.9 Pioneer Natural Resources Overview 
3.2.10 Range Resources Overview 
3.2.11 SM Energy Overview 
3.2.12 Southwestern Energy Overview 

4 Market Competition Pattern 

6 End-Use Segment 

7 Market Forecast & Trend 

8 Price & Channel 

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment 

10 Research Conclusion 

Continued...            

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional


