Two Day UK Course: Comprehensive Understanding of the EU and FDA Process Validation Guidance - London, United Kingdom - October 16-17, 2019

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the EU and FDA Process Validation Guidance, how to establish a Process Validation Programme, understand the link between quality by design and process validation, apply relevant tools for process validation including risk assessment

Course Overview

The two-day process validation in the US and EU, balancing science and risk during the product lifecycle meeting will help you gain an understanding of the EU and FDA process validation guidance, learn how to establish a process validation programme, under the link between Quality by Design and process validation as well as how to apply relevant tools for process validation including risk assessment.

Benefits in attending:



Know the scope of the FDA and EU validation guidelines

Establish a three-stage, science and risk-based, lifecycle process validation programme

Clarify similarities and differences between EU and US expectations

Understand how Quality by Design supports process validation

Realise significant business benefits from taking a science and risk-based approach

Who Should Attend:



This seminar will be of particular interest to all those from the Pharmaceutical Industry working in:

Development

Manufacturing

Engineering

Quality

Personnel from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry with the following background:

Process engineers

Pharmacists

Scientists

Quality assurance professionals

Quality control managers

Late stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists

Technology scale-up and transfer managers

Validation and qualification managers

Validation and qualification specialists

Risk management specialists

Lean management specialists

Operations managers and engineers

Agenda:



Programme Day One



09.00 Registration and coffee



09.30 Welcome and Introduction



10.00 The Science and Risk-Based Approach to Process Validation



10.30 ICH Q8/9/10/11



11.20 Introduction to the FDA Process Validation Guidance



11.50 Introduction to the EU Process Validation Guideline and Draft Annex 15



12.20 Discussion



12.30 Lunch



13.30 Exercise 1: Guidelines



13.50 Process Design: FDA Stage 1/EU Pharmaceutical Development



14.20 Exercise 2: Process Design



14.50 Equipment & Utility Qualification: FDA Stage 2.1/EU Annex 15



15.20 Refreshments



15.35 Exercise 3: Equipment Qualification



16.10 Feedback and Discussion



16.25 Process Performance Qualification/Process Validation: FDA Stage 2.2/EU approaches



17.00 End of Day One

Programme Day Two

09.00 Introduction to Day Two



09.15 Quality Risk Management



09.45 Exercise 4: Process Validation



10.45 Refreshments



11.05 Continued Process Validation/Ongoing Process Verification: FDA Stage 3/EU Annex 15



11.35 Exercise 5: Ongoing Process Verification



12.05 Continual Improvement and Process Optimisation



12.30 Lunch



13.30 Exercise 6: Continual Improvement



14.30 Feedback and Discussion



15.00 Case Study: Process Improvement



15.30 Refreshments



15.45 Discussion: Implementation Challenges



16.00 Case Study: Continued/Ongoing Process Verification



16.30 Feedback and Discussion



16.45 End of Seminar



Speakers:



Bruce Davis

Associate

NSF Healthsciences



Bruce Davis runs his own training/consultancy company for science and risk based approaches to Engineering and Process Validation (PV), Quality by Design (QbD), Quality Risk Management, GMP for Engineers and other related topics. He has run many training events for companies both in the UK and internationally and is often invited to speak at international conferences.



He is past Chair of ISPE International Board of Directors and led their case study for practical implementation of QbD. He co-chaired the team updating their Technology Transfer (TT) Guide and carries out training for them and other organisations.



He is a professional engineer and has many years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a wide international knowledge, and understanding of current regulatory approaches in the above topics for both US and EU.



He previously worked at AstraZeneca, where he had a number of responsibilities, including managing international engineering, facilitating QbD and leading changes to qualification practices.



He played a leadership role to set up De Montfort University's MSc distance learning course in QbD.

He is an Associate to NSF Healthsciences, and for them has carried out consultancy and training in the above topic areas, and also for driving down human error.



