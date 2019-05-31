Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Markets: External Devices & Plug-in Cards and Boards - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2015-2018 & 2019-2022
The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- External Devices
- Plug-in Cards and Boards
The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADInstruments Ltd. (New Zealand)
- AMETEK, Inc. (USA)
- Campbell Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- DATAQ Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Fortive Corp. (USA)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- HBM Test and Measurement (Germany)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Mantracourt Electronics Ltd. (UK)
- Measurement Computing Corp. (USA)
- National Instruments Corporation (USA)
- PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG (Germany)
- Red Lion Controls, Inc. (USA)
- Spectris Plc (UK)
- Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Data Acquisition Hardware
External Devices
Plug-in Cards and Boards
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Data Acquisition (DAQ): An Introductory Prelude
Healthy Growth Projected over the Coming Years for DAQ Hardware Market
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
Wide Addressable Market Keeps Growth Momentum Intact
Key Applications of DAQ by Category: A Snapshot
Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption
Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption Favorable Macro Trends to Aid Market Expansion
3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS
External DAQ Devices: Largest & Fastest Growing Category
Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ
Advantages of Standalone DAQ Systems over PC Based Plug-in DAQ: A Snapshot
Plug-in Cards Continue to Grab Attention
High-Speed DAQ Systems Proliferate the Market
Typical DAQ Card Vs. High-Speed DAQ Card: Brief Comparison
Ethernet DAQ Makes Rapid Progress
USB DAQ Gains Traction with Ease-of-Use & Flexibility Features
LXI Set to Emerge as Preferred Bus Architecture for DAQ
PCI Remains Major DAQ Bus Technology
PXI for High Performance DAQ Applications
VXI DAQ for Automated Test Measurements
Wireless DAQ: The Ongoing Trend
Smartphones & Tablet PCs Drive Momentum in Wireless DAQ
Multi-Functional & Robust DAQ Systems Grab Market Attention
Board Size Reduction Leads to Higher Speed
Declining Prices and Improving Performance of ADCs
DAQ Systems with FPGA Capability
Legacy Systems Co-exist with New Systems
DAQ Software Influences Hardware Selection
The Web' Affects Market Dynamics
4. KEY END-USE MARKET TRENDS
Industrial Manufacturing Sector: Primary Revenue Contributor to DAQ Systems
Key Applications for DAQ in Manufacturing Facilities
Asset Condition Monitoring
Manufacturing & Quality Test
Design Validation & Verification
PC-Based Control & Automation
High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment
Emerging IIoT to Widen the Scope & Span of DAQ
Proliferation of M2M Technologies Bodes Well for DAQ Market
DAQ Hardware Gears Up for Industry 4.0
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
DAQ Assumes Critical Importance in Automotives
Testing & Measurement Made Easier with DAQ in Aerospace & Defense Applications
DAQ Systems to Study ELT Performance Improvement
DAQ for Launch Vehicles & Other Space Applications
DAQ Seeks Bigger Role in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector
Investments on DAQ Continue to Soar in Power Sector
DAQ Gathers Steam in Life Sciences Research
DAQ Seeks to Establish its Role in Diagnosis & Therapy Applications
Robust Opportunities in Water Resources, Environment/Climate & Agriculture Applications
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Data Acquisition: A Conceptual Overview
Components of DAQ System
Personal Computers
Transducers/Sensors
Transducer/Sensors for Measuring Physical Phenomenon: A Snapshot
Signal Conditioners
Signal Types for DAQ
Data Acquisition Hardware
External Devices
Data Loggers
Chart Recorders
Paperless Recorders
Data Acquisition Front Ends
Digital Input/Output
Timing I/O System
Standalone DAQ Systems
Plug-in Cards and Boards
A Cursory Glance at Various Computer Bus Architectures
Data Acquisition Software
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Highly Fragmented & Intensely Competitive Market
A Brief Note on Leading DAQ Hardware Vendors
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
ADInstruments Ltd. (New Zealand)
AMETEK, Inc. (USA)
Campbell Scientific, Inc. (USA)
DATAQ Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Fortive Corp. (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Mantracourt Electronics Ltd. (UK)
Measurement Computing Corp. (USA)
National Instruments Corporation (USA)
PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG (Germany)
Spectris Plc (UK)
HBM Test and Measurement (Germany)
Red Lion Controls, Inc. (USA)
Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Measurement Computing Releases MCC 118 Voltage Measurement DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi
Measurement Computing Unveils Linux Universal Library to Support MCC DAQ Devices
HBM Rolls Out GEN2tB Portable Data Recorder
HBM Introduces SomatXR CX22B-R Data Recorder
PhotoSound Technologies Rolls Out LEGION Series Data Acquisition Electronics
Yokogawa Electric Develops OpreX GX90XA-10-V1 High-Voltage Analog Input Module
Tektronix Introduces DAQ6510 Data Acquisition and Logging Multimeter System
AstroNova Launches Upgraded TMX DAQ System
NI Rolls Out FieldDAQ Devices
HBM Adds CP52 Processor to MGCplus DAQ System
HBM Unveils Somat eDAQXR System
Measurement Computing Releases USB-1808 Series of High-Performance DAQ Devices
Measurement Computing Releases WebDAQ Internet Enabled Data Loggers
Honeywell Process Solutions Unveils Experion Elevate SCADA System
Yokogawa Electric to Introduce New GM Series DAQ Systems
Campbell Scientific Releases CR310 Measurement and Control Datalogger
Campbell Scientific Rolls Out CR1000X Measurement and Control Datalogger
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
L3 Technologies to Utilize AMETEK's Aircraft DAQ
AMETEK Appoints AAR as Aftermarket Distributor
Spectris to Merge Brel & Kjr and HBM
Kistler Opens New Office in Germany
GE Breaks Ground On New Headquarters in Boston
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96)
- The United States (54)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (23)
- France (1)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (3)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle-East (1)
