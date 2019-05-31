World Low & High Temperature Superconductors Markets Report 2019: Annual Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015 Through 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconductors: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superconductors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Low Temperature Superconductors

High Temperature Superconductors

The market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:



Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Research & Development

Electronics

Others

The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:



American Superconductor Corporation (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH (Germany)

Cryomagnetics, Inc. (USA)

Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH (Germany)

Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Japan)

LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)

Luvata (Finland)

Scientific Magnetics (UK)

Southwire Company (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Supercon, Inc. (USA)

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SuperOx (Russia)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st Century

Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

Market Analysis by Segment

Low Temperature Superconductors (LTS): Largest Product Category

High Temperature Superconductors (HTS) Fastest Growing Segment

Market Analysis by Region

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors

Crowded Skies & the Need for Other Rapid Transit Alternatives Drive Interest in Magnetic Levitation Transport

Medical Imaging: The Largest Application Area Generating a Major Chunk of Market Revenues

Emerging Significance of Biomagnetism As an Alternate Form of Medicine Opens Up a New Application Possibility for Superconductors

Robust Investments in Life Sciences and Biotechnology Drives Opportunities for Superconductors in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)

Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & the Ensuing Rise in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Drives Growth in the Market

Superconductors Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical Equipment Market

Electric Motors

Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)

Generators

Tapping into the Electrodynamics of Superconductors Marks the Emergence of Superconducting Electronics

Superconducting Spintronics Gets a Headstart

Global Focus on Innovation through R&D Provides a Lucrative Platform for the Development & Commercialization of Superconductors

Pushing the Frontiers of Human Knowledge: A Peek into the Most Recent Innovations in Superconducting Materials Made by Scientific Research Facilities Worldwide



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Definition

Historic Background

Superconducting Properties

What Makes a Material Exhibit Superconductivity?

Zero Resistance

Superconducting Phase Transition

Meissner Effect

Types of Superconductors

Classification by Critical Temperatures

High Temperature Superconductors (HTS)

Low Temperature Superconductors (LTS)

LTS and HTS - Comparative Analysis

Classification by Physical Properties

Type I or Soft Superconductors

Type II or Hard Superconductors

Superconducting Magnets

High Field Magnets

Advantages of Superconductors

Environmental Benefits

Limitations

Existing Noteworthy Applications

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Transformers

Transmission Cables

Potential Future Applications

Global Superconductivity Standardizations

Select IEC International Standardizations



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

American Companies Enjoy Wider Footprint

European Enterprises Active Participants

Japanese Vendors Seek Opportunities



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

MIT to Develop Superconducting Magnets for Upcoming Fusion Power Plant

Cryomagnetics Introduces 9.4 Tesla Superconducting Magnet System for ESR Spectroscopy

Furukawa Electric Develops Advanced Superconducting Connection Technology

Hitachi Launches ECHELON Smart 1.5T Superconductive MRI System

Mitsubishi Electric Develops Breakthrough 3T MRI Powered by HTS Coils



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Southwire to Close Pleasant Prairie Customer Service Center

STI to Widen the Scope of Conductus Wire

Bruker Establishes Bruker Japan as Consolidated Subsidiary in Japan

Luvata Special Products is Now Luvata

AMSC Acquires Infinia Technology

Avingtrans Acquires Majority Stake in Scientific Magnetics

Southwire to Expand Distribution Facilities in Georgia

STI Bags US Patent for Proprietary Superconducting Wire Manufacturing Method

American Superconductor Bags New HTS Supply Deal

Mitsubishi Materials Acquires Luvata Special Products

Theva Raises Additional Capital

Bruker Establishes Bruker Nordic as Consolidated Subsidiary in Sweden

Bruker Acquires Oxford Instruments Superconducting Wire

Sumitomo Electric Introduces Extra-High-Strength Superconductor

AMSC Forms Strategic Partnership with BASF

Siemens Inks Agreement to Develop High-Temp Superconductors

Deutsche Nanoschicht Commences Production of High-Temp Superconductors

Nexans Partners with AMSC



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Market by Region

Market by Product Segment

Market by End-Use Segment



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46)

The United States (17)

Japan (6)

Europe (19) France (1) Germany (12) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1fdyx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electrical Engineering



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.