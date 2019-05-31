Advanced Energy Storage Market Report 2019 - Global Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2015 Through 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Energy Storage: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Advanced Energy Storage in terms of installed capacity (in Megawatts).
The report profiles 94 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Ltd. (India)
- Active Power, Inc. (USA)
- AES Energy Storage, LLC (USA)
- Alevo Group S.A. (Switzerland)
- Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc. (Canada)
- Amber Kinetics, Inc. (USA)
- Areva (France)
- Ashlawn Energy, LLC (USA)
- Axion Power International, Inc. (USA)
- Beacon Power, LLC (USA)
- BYD Co. Ltd. (China)
- Calnetix Technologies, LLC (USA)
- ECOULT (Australia)
- Electrochaea GmbH (Germany)
- Encell Technology, Inc. (USA)
- EnSync Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Exide Technologies (USA)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Gridflex Energy, LLC (USA)
- Highview Enterprises Ltd. (UK)
- Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
- Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)
- IMS group AS (Norway)
- ITM Power Plc (UK)
- Kokam co., Ltd (Korea)
- Leclanch SA (Switzerland)
- LG Chem (Korea)
- LightSail Energy (USA)
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- McPhy Energy S.A. (France)
- NEC Energy Solutions (Japan)
- NGK Insulators, Ltd. (Japan)
- Proton OnSite (USA)
- Redflow Limited (Australia)
- Saft Groupe S.A. (France)
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Dresser-Rand Group, Inc. (USA)
- Temporal Power (Canada)
- Tesla, Inc. (USA)
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd. (China)
- Toshiba International Corporation (USA)
- ViZn Energy Systems, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid Integration
Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio
Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy Revolution Underway in the Global Economy
How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced Energy Storage Remains Bright
Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-to-Grid Integration
Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth
Major Market Trends and Drivers
Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies
Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids
Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level Energy Storage?
Value Stacking: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage Technologies
Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications
Price of Li-ion Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for Mass Adoption
Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely on Grid Stability
Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the Operation of Smart Grids
Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications
Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a Promising Clean Energy Technology
CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage
LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage without Geographical Constraints
SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology
Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar Energy into the Grid
Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage Technologies Closer to Commercialization
Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Advanced Energy Storage: Definition
Types of Renewable Energy Storage Technologies
Overview of Currently Available Energy Storage Technologies
Various Energy Storage Technologies: Key Advantages & Disadvantages
Short-Term Renewable Energy Storage Technologies
Supercapacitor Energy Storage
Flywheel Energy Storage
Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
Long-Term Renewable Energy Storage Technologies
Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage
Compressed Air Energy Storage
Battery Energy Storage
Characteristics of Select Battery Technology Types
Hydrogen Energy Storage
SWOT Analysis of Different Long-Term Renewable Energy Storage Technologies
Government Intervention Critical to Widespread Adoption
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Significance of Renewable Energy Storage
Minimizing Energy Costs
Ensuring Reliable Supply of Energy
Increasing Energy Autonomy
Renewable Energy: A Primer
An Introduction
Renewable Energy: A Definition
Benefits of Renewable Energy
Environmental Benefits
Economic Benefits
Energy Security
Sources of Renewable Energy
Solar Energy
Power Tower Systems
Parabolic-Trough Systems
Dish/Engine Systems
Wind Energy
Geothermal Energy
Binary Cycle Power Plants
Flash Steam Power Plants
Dry Steam Power Plants
Hydroelectric Power
Bioenergy
Hydrogen and Fuel Cells
Ocean Energy
Ocean Mechanical Energy
Ocean Thermal Energy
Disadvantages of Renewable Energy
Disadvantages of Solar Energy
Disadvantages of Wind Energy
Disadvantages of Geothermal Energy
Disadvantages of Hydroelectric Energy
Disadvantages of Ocean Energy
Energy Storage Technology Advancements
Rice University Announces Molybdenum Disulfide Breakthrough
Researchers at MIT Upgrade Proposed Liquid Battery System
Alevo Develops Innovative, High-Efficiency Energy Storage System
Nanotechnology: The Future of Energy Storage?
Nanotubular Bulk Material with Ultra-Low Density for Energy Storage Applications
Compressed Air Energy Storage Systems that Eliminate/Reduce Use of Fossil Fuels
Affordable Batteries with High Durability and Advanced Chemical Compositions
Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution
Aquion Energy Develops New Battery for Microgrids
3. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Samsung SDI Launches High-Performance Batteries
Wrtsil Launches Advanced Energy Storage Solutions in India
BYD Launches MINI-ES, B-Box and Containerized ES
Flex Launches Renewable Advanced BESS
Adara Launches Adara Pulse for Residential Sector
Samsung SDI Releases High-capacity and High-power ESS Batteries Range
NEC Unveils DSS Distributed ES Platform
AEG Develops Hybrid Energy Storage System
Caterpillar Launches Cat Microgrid Technology
JLM Launches Energizr 200, Grid Synergistic Residential ESS
UET Announces Commercial Availability of ReFlex ESS
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Schneider Electric Signs MoU with NGK INSULATORS
Toshiba Collaborates with NRG Energy
Greensmith Inks Partnership Deal with AEP to Install 4MW ESS
Cummins to Acquire Assets of Brammo
NEC Announces Dale as Its First Qualified DSS Partner in the UK
BYD Receives Contract to Supply 170-MW Solar Modules
NEC Receives Contract for Supply of GSS to EKZ
Southern Company Initiates Battery Storage Research Project
AES Forms a Joint Venture with Siemens AG
CCL Acquires Firefly Solar Generators
CalCom Sets Up New Energy Storage Business Unit
NEC Chile & NEC Energy Bags Contract for Supply of 2 MW ESS
Maxwell Acquires Assets of Nesscap Energy
NEC and Enspire to Build Large-Scale ESS in Germany
NEC and VLC Sign Contract to Build and Operate ES Projects
Ecoult Forms Partnership with Exide
Ecoult Receives Funds from ARENA for Renewable ES Development
Piller USA Changes its Name to Piller Power Systems Inc.
Piller Power Acquires Active Power
Temporal Power Collaborates with Danfoss
NEC Bags a Contract to Supply Plug-AndPlay Battery Grid ESS
Saft Obtains Approval for Seanergy Marine ESS
NEC to Supply 2 MW, 3.9MWh GSS Grid ESS to SMLD
Powin Corp. Merges with Powin Energy
BYD Collaborates with GoodWe Power
Maxwell Collaborates with CRRC-SRI for Developing Advanced ESS
NEC Energy to Supply 1.2MWh GBS Battery ESS to Smart Power
Hydrogenics and Phraram Receive Hybrid Project from EGAT
Total to Acquire Saft Group
Convergent and Temporal Ink Agreement to install 5 MW Flywheel ESS
Panasonic and AES to Construct 10MW ES Array in India
NEC Installs GSS Large-Scale ESS in Japan
Sonnedix Solar Commissions First Grid-Scale ESS Project
Corvus Energy Inks Multi-Year Agreement with LG Chem
Saft Forms New Subsidiary, Saft Japan Kabushiki Kaisha
BHTEPCT Selects Maxwell's Ultracapacitors for Wind Farm ES Project
5. PLAYERS IN THE ADVANCED ENERGY STORAGE ECOSYSTEM
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 102)
- The United States (56)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (25)
- France (5)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Latin America (1)
