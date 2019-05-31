Cash Logistics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cash logistics involves physical transportation of cash from one location to another. Cash logistics services comprise of secure cash services, bank ATM services, armored cash transportation, management services, and transportation of valuables. The whole procedure involves physical movements of banknotes, coins, credit cards, and items of value from one location to another. The locations include bulk cash junctions, bank branches, ATM vestibules, large retailers, ticket vending machines, and parking meters.

The segment of Cash in Transit has witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. On the heels of rising cash prevalence particularly in developing countries including China, India, CIC-GDP ratio and installations of ATMs has been on the rise. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global cash logistics market in 2016. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific region such as China and India have been displaying a lot of potential and is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions in the forecast period. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include amplifying growth in the installation of ATMs, increase in the cash usage, re-monetisation in India, rising need for the replenishment of ATMs coupled with increasing purchasing power.

In 2018, the global Cash Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cash Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cash Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brink's Incorporated

G4S

GardaWorld

Loomis

Prosegur

Cash Logistik Security

Global Security Logistics

General Secure Logistics Services

Lemuir Secure Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cash-In-Transit

Cash Management

ATM Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Individual

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

