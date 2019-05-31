Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The Future of Power Sunroof Market During 2019-2025 | Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva, Magna International

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Power Sunroof -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Sunroof Industry

Description

The report analyses the global Power Sunroof market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants. 

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.

The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report. 

Key Companies 

Webasto 
Inalfa Roof Systems 
Inteva 
Magna International 
Aisin Seiki 
CIE 
Yachiyo Industry 
Johnan Manufacturing 
Automotive Sunroof Company 

Key Regions 
Asia Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa 

Key Product Type 
In-built Sunroof 
Spoiler/Tilt & Slide Sunroof 
Top-Mount Sunroof 
Panoramic Sunroof 
Solar Sunroof 

Market by Fabric Type 
Foldable 
Removable 

Market by Application 
Sedan/Hatchback 
SUV 
Others 

Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Power Sunroof market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries 
Overview the product type market including development 
Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Content 

1 Industrial Chain Overview 

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography 

...

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction 

3.1 Manufacturers Overview 
3.2 Manufacturers List 
3.2.1 Webasto Overview 
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.2 Inalfa Roof Systems Overview 
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.3 Inteva Overview 
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.4 Magna International Overview 
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.5 Aisin Seiki Overview 
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.6 CIE Overview 
3.2.7 Yachiyo Industry Overview 
3.2.8 Johnan Manufacturing Overview 
3.2.9 Automotive Sunroof Company Overview 

4 Market Competition Pattern 
5 Product Type Segment 
6 End-Use Segment 
7 Market Forecast & Trend 
8 Price & Channel 
9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment 
10 Research Conclusion 

Continued...            

