Head of State to attend Étienne Tshisekedi's funeral ceremony

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 31 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, is leaving this Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to attend the funeral ceremony of the former leader of the Congolese opposition, Étienne Tshisekedi. ,

According to a note from the Civil Office of the Head of State, while in Kinshasa the Angolan President will also participate in a tripartite summit on regional security.

The summit is to be attended also by the DR Congo President, Félix Tshisekedi, and the Rwandan leader Paul Kagame.

Étiene Tshisekedi passed away in February 2017, in Brussels, Belgium, at the age of 84.

