Connected Agriculture 2019 Global Market Size,Status,Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Connected Agriculture Industry 2019

Description:-

The connected agriculture market solutions and services offer pro-active and real-time monitoring of agricultural activities, providing comprehensive control over various tasks in the agriculture ecosystem. The network management solution is growing rapidly due to the increasing need to gather data from sensors so as to minimize any losses due to uncertain weather conditions.

Network management solution offers an end-to-end management of all the network related tasks such as remote monitoring, which involves monitoring crops in terms of its temperature, health, need for water, and other intricacies; network bandwidth management, which helps maintain efficient network among all the devices connected in the agriculture ecosystem; analytics, which helps analyze and gather useful insights from data collected by various devices; and network & application security, which ensures safety of data and applications connected over the connected system.

In 2018, the global Connected Agriculture market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Geographic Revenue Mix

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc.

SAP SE

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC

Accenture PLC

AT&T

Link Labs LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Management

Smart Water Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Farm Planning & Management

Agricultural Finance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Network Management

1.4.3 Smart Water Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Farm Planning & Management

1.5.3 Agricultural Finance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Agriculture Market Size

2.2 Connected Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Agriculture Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Connected Agriculture Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Connected Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Connected Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Connected Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Connected Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Agriculture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Agriculture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Geographic Revenue Mix

12.1.1 Geographic Revenue Mix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction

12.1.4 Geographic Revenue Mix Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Geographic Revenue Mix Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc.

12.4.1 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction

12.4.4 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 SAP SE

12.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction

12.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

Continued……

