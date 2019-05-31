Global Defibrillators Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Defibrillators Market Overview

A defibrillator is a machine that delivers a controlled amount of electric to the heart. A defibrillator is used when the heartbeat of the patient is erratic, or out of rhythm. Defibrillators are used to re-establish a normal heart rhythm in cases of cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia.

Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms.

The global Defibrillators market was worth $ XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Defibrillators Market – Market Dynamics

The increasing cases of atrial fibrillation is one of the factor fueling the global defibrillators market.

For instance, According to National Health Service, Arrhythmias or heart rhythm problems are experienced to increase by more than 2 million people each year in the UK. In the UK each year 30,000 patients suffer from an atrial fibrillation related stroke.

According to Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2% of people younger than age 65 have AFib, while about 9% of people aged 65 years or older have AFib in U.S. around 2.7 to 6.1 million people in the United States have AFib. With the aging of the U.S. population, this number is expected to increase.

The risk for AFib increases with age. High blood pressure, which also increases in risk with advancing age, accounts for 14% to 22% of AFib cases. More than 750,000 hospitalizations occur each year because of AFib. The condition contributes to an estimated 130,000 deaths each year.

Global Defibrillators Market – Segment Analysis

Based on product the global market for defibrillators is broadly segmented as by implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and external defibrillators.

Currently implantable cardioverter defibrillators is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the launch of new products and regulatory approval for implantable cardioverter defibrillators.

For instance, In September 2017, Boston Scientific have introduced implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronisation therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems featuring the HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic to help improve heart failure (HF) management.

In August 2016, Boston Scientific have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the EMBLEM MRI Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System, as well as magnetic resonance (MR) conditional labeling for all previously implanted EMBLEM S-ICD Systems.

In March 2015, Boston Scientific Corporation, have received FDA and CE Mark approval of the EMBLEM Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System. The EMBLEM S-ICD System is a treatment option that provides protection for patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

Global Defibrillators Market – Geographical Analysis

The global defibrillators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW.

North America is dominating the global defibrillators market, due to the increase in regulatory approval and product launches for defibrillators.

For instance, in January 2018, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices and related software solutions, have received premarket approval (PMA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market and distribute its full line of defibrillators in the U.S.

In July 2018, Physio-Control, have received premarket approval (PMA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market and distribute its full line of LIFEPAK professional defibrillators in the U.S.

In April 2017, Physio-Control have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Approval (PMA) to sell its HeartSine samaritan PAD 360P (SAM 360P) fully automatic external defibrillator (AED) in the U.S.

Global Defibrillators Market – Competitive Analysis

The increase in product launch and regulatory approval is one of the key factor driving the global defibrillators market.

For instance, in June 2018, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, have introduced Philips HeartStart Onsite automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to create a cardiac arrest response system in collaboration with Starting Hearts and medic assist.

In March 2017, Zoll Medical Corporation have received FDA premarket approval for its wearable external defibrillator for use in the hospital. Zoll got approval for its LifeVest, and the company have developed similar product for home use.

In December 2015, Zoll Medical Corporation have received FDA approval for the LifeVest wearable cardioverter defibrillator. The LifeVest is approved for certain children who are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest.

Some of the key players include: Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Biotronik, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Mindray Medical, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Bexen Cardio, and Cardioline SpA

Table of Contents

SECTION 1

 Global Defibrillators Market Methodology and Scope

• Research Methodology

• Research Objective and Scope of the Report

SECTION 2

 Global Defibrillators Market – Market Definition and Overview

SECTION 3

 Global Defibrillators Market – Executive Summary

• Market Snippet by Product Type

• Market Snippet by End User

• Market Snippet by Region

• DataM CLO Scenario

SECTION 4

 Global Defibrillators Market – Market Dynamics

• Market Impacting Factors

 Drivers

 Restraints

 Opportunity

 Impact Analysis



