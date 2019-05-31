Worldwide Analysis on the Baby Food Market 2017-2025 - The Emergence of Organic Baby Foodstuffs Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global baby food market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global baby food market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on baby food market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the baby food market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global baby food market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global baby food market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rising number of women in the workforce

Busy lifestyle and greater awareness about packaged baby food among parents

Availability of baby foodstuffs on e-commerce sites

2) Restraints

Initiatives to promote breastfeeding

3) Opportunities

The emergence of organic baby foodstuffs

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the baby food market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the baby food market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global baby food market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Baby Food Market Highlights

2.2. Baby Food Market Projection

2.3. Baby Food Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Baby Food Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Baby Food Market



4. Baby Food Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Baby Food Market by Type

5.1. Conventional Baby Foods

5.2. Organic Baby Foods



6. Global Baby Food Market by Product

6.1. Cereals

6.2. Bottled Food

6.3. Food Soups

6.4. Frozen Food

6.5. Dried Baby Food

6.6. Infant Formula

6.7. Other Products



7. Global Baby Food Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Modern Trade

7.2. Convenience Stores

7.3. Drugs Store

7.4. Online Retail

7.5. Other Distribution Channels



8. Global Baby Food Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Baby Food Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Baby Food Market by Product

8.1.3. North America Baby Food Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Baby Food Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Baby Food Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Bristol-Myers Squibb

9.2.2. Danone S.A.

9.2.3. Abbott Laboratories

9.2.4. Hero Baby

9.2.5. H. J. Heinz Company

9.2.6. Nestle S.A.

9.2.7. Perrigo Company PLC

9.2.8. The Hain Celestial Group

9.2.9. Reckitt Benckiser

9.2.10. Campbell Soup Company

9.2.11. Other Companies



