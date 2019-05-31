Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Industry 2019

Description:-

Main automation contractor (MAC) is a proactive approach during the implementation of a project in process industries. MAC helps in minimizing cost, effectively implement a project, reduce risks and ease project delays in process industries and power plants. The main automation contractor provides satisfactory results during project execution while implementing automated control infrastructure life cycle, which includes the procurement of systems, engineering design, factory acceptance tests, site acceptance tests, maintenance and start-up.

Procurement and design automation PDA is being given high priority in industries. Rigorous developments pertaining to automation and instrumentation bring out new technical advancements in all the industries. Project best solution brings the project execution main automation contractor vendor to the contractor.

In 2018, the global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Main Automation Contractor (MAC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Yokogawa Electric

Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

Control Global

Silvertech Middle East

Honeywell International

Tengizchevroil

Autopro Automation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Project Management

Engineering Design

Procurement

Configuration/Integration

Start-Up

Commissioning

Training/Post Installation Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Thermal Power Plant

Manufacturing Industries

Process Engineering

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Main Automation Contractor (MAC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Project Management

1.4.3 Engineering Design

1.4.4 Procurement

1.4.5 Configuration/Integration

1.4.6 Start-Up

1.4.7 Commissioning

1.4.8 Training/Post Installation Services

1.4.9 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Thermal Power Plant

1.5.4 Manufacturing Industries

1.5.5 Process Engineering

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Size

2.2 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Yokogawa Electric

12.2.1 Yokogawa Electric Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Introduction

12.2.4 Yokogawa Electric Revenue in Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

12.3 Rockwell Automation

12.3.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Introduction

12.3.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.4 Emerson Electric

12.4.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Introduction

12.4.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.5 Schneider Electric

12.5.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Introduction

12.5.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Main Automation Contractor (MAC) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

Continued……

