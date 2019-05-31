Online Language Training Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Online Language Training Industry 2019
Online language learning is the process of acquiring proficiency in different languages by using the digital medium. Online language learning enables learners to acquire language skills with the assistance of software tools, games, interactive learning methods, entertainment learning, and apps.
Language learning during the past couple of years has gained momentum. Among numerous languages spoken worldwide, English has emerged as the most preferred language to learn, after the Chinese Mandarin. With the advent of the internet, ICT tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats.
In 2018, the global Online Language Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Berlitz Languages
Linguatronics
Pearson ELT
Sanako
SANS
Dexway
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Live Lingua
Macmillan Education
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
English
Mandarin
Spanish
Arabic
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual learners
Institutional learners
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Language Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Language Training development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Language Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 English
1.4.3 Mandarin
1.4.4 Spanish
1.4.5 Arabic
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Language Training Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual learners
1.5.3 Institutional learners
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Language Training Market Size
2.2 Online Language Training Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Language Training Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Online Language Training Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Language Training Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Language Training Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Online Language Training Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Online Language Training Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Language Training Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Language Training Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Language Training Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Berlitz Languages
12.1.1 Berlitz Languages Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Language Training Introduction
12.1.4 Berlitz Languages Revenue in Online Language Training Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Berlitz Languages Recent Development
12.2 Linguatronics
12.2.1 Linguatronics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Language Training Introduction
12.2.4 Linguatronics Revenue in Online Language Training Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Linguatronics Recent Development
12.3 Pearson ELT
12.3.1 Pearson ELT Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Language Training Introduction
12.3.4 Pearson ELT Revenue in Online Language Training Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Pearson ELT Recent Development
12.4 Sanako
12.4.1 Sanako Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Language Training Introduction
12.4.4 Sanako Revenue in Online Language Training Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Sanako Recent Development
12.5 SANS
12.5.1 SANS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Language Training Introduction
12.5.4 SANS Revenue in Online Language Training Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SANS Recent Development
Continued……
