Fiber Reinforced Concrete(FRC)- Contributing to sustainable building practices while the market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for Fiber Reinforced Concrete market is projected to reach 3.2 billion USD by 2025, actuating at an estimated CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) is a re-engineered structural material, gaining increasing importance in civil and construction sector. Addition of fiber reinforcement in discrete form helps in enhancing many engineering properties of concrete. With the development of smart materials in civil engineering, concrete material has been adopted as widely used building material across the world. Usage of fibers improves the mechanical properties and durability of concrete, making the FRC as material of choice across variety area of application. The application in mass concrete structures, roof tiles, bridge decks, airport runways, tunnel linings, panels, pavements, defense installations, tunnel linings, precast products and many other tend to drive the demand for FRC over the forecast period. FRC offers cost efficient solution over conventional concrete system by lowering the construction cost and increased service life of the construction.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2019-2025" at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-fiber-reinforced-concrete-frc-market-report/

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Key findings from the report:

The global Fiber Reinforced Concrete market is expected to reach 3.2 USD billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%

is expected to reach by 2025 at a Based on Type: Steel Fiber is widest adopted Reinforced Concrete, and is accounted to hold majority share of the market in 2018.

Based on End-Use: Precast product is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its durable long life, insulating capabilities, and aesthetic versatility

Based on Region North America held the majority of the share of the global market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast period

Some of the key companies operating in the market include- Bekaert, Nycon, Sika, Krampe Harex, Fibercon, Ultratech Cement Ltd., Fibrex, Willis Construction Co. Inc., Formglas Products Ltd., Fabpro Polymers, Bautech, FORTA, among others

Fiber Reinforced Concrete : Adding Versatility and cost effectiveness to the construction

Unlike conventional concrete, FRC owing to flexible behavior has high potential as construction material in seismic prone zone. Moreover, development of polypropylene fiber-reinforced concrete (PFRC), organic fibers not only enhance performance but also helps in cost saving and have proved its importance in variety of terrain setting. FRC application in offshore and underground construction including repair of dams, lining underground openings and rock slope stabilization, have resulted in higher adoption rate and increasing research and development of these materials. Further, improvements are in continuous phase to optimize fibers to suit for different applications. Major players in the industry are considering FRC market as a potential business opportunity, evidenced by continued new developments in fiber reinforced construction materials.

The report segments global Fiber Reinforced Concrete market on the basis of Type, application, end-use and region.

FRC Market, By Type

Steel Fibers

Glass Fibers

Synthetic Fibers Polypropylene Polyolefin Polyvinyl Other

Natural Fibers Flax Jute Balsa Sisal Others

Cellulose Fibers

Other

FRC Market, By Application

Panels

Slabs on Grade

Roof Tiles

Curtain Walls

Decks

Shotcrete

Sheets

Pipes

Others

FRC Market, By End-Use

Highway, road & Bridges

Port and Airports

Tunneling

Residential

Industrial & Commercial

Offshore Structure

Precast Products

Others

/EIN News/ -- Find more research reports on Chemical and Material Industry, by Energias Market Research:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market - The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018 – 2024 to reach USD 9808.91 Million by 2024. Factors propelling the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market include increased emphasis on green and sound proof buildings, light weight of material and cost-effective building solution, and reduced additional material use with minimized waste and pollution. The report segments the autoclaved aerated concrete market by Type (Blocks, Panels, Tiles, Lintels, and Others), by Application (Construction Material, Roof Insulation, Roof Sub Bases, Bridge Sub-Structures, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, and Others) by End-User (Commercial Building, Residential Building, Civil and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report studies the global autoclaved aerated concrete market over the forecast period (2018-2024).





- The global is expected to grow at a during 2018 – 2024 to reach by 2024. Factors propelling the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market include increased emphasis on green and sound proof buildings, light weight of material and cost-effective building solution, and reduced additional material use with minimized waste and pollution. The report segments the autoclaved aerated concrete market by (Blocks, Panels, Tiles, Lintels, and Others), by (Construction Material, Roof Insulation, Roof Sub Bases, Bridge Sub-Structures, Concrete Pipes, Void Filling, and Others) by (Commercial Building, Residential Building, Civil and Others), and by (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report studies the global autoclaved aerated concrete market over the forecast period (2018-2024). Green Cement Market - The global green cement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% and is projected to reach USD 37.2 billion by 2024. Perpetual increase in demand for cement from construction industry, and scarcity of raw materials for production of conventional cement are likely to propel the growth of this market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing environmental concerns due carbon emissions in the manufacturing of regular cement is also expected to attribute to the growth of this market.





The is expected to witness a and is projected to reach by 2024. Perpetual increase in demand for cement from construction industry, and scarcity of raw materials for production of conventional cement are likely to propel the growth of this market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing environmental concerns due carbon emissions in the manufacturing of regular cement is also expected to attribute to the growth of this market. Roofing Materials Market - The global roofing materials market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.13% and is projected to reach USD 138.91 billion by 2024. Rise in demand for energy efficient roofs has given impetus to the market. Moreover, growth in construction industry and urbanization of rural areas is expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd. -Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.