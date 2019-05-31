Rugby: Zambians in mouth-watering weekends ahead

As the Zambia Rugby Union (www.ZRU.rugby) 15 a-side almost concludes to have way for the 7 a-side version, local rugby fans in Zambia are spoiled for choice between which encounters to watch and which ones not to.

On Saturday 1st June, 2019, a number of games have been lined up across the Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces which according to analyst's are 'a must watch'. Zambia Police Service sponsored outfits Nkwazi Rugby Club hosts former League Champions 'Men at Work' Diggers Rugby Club who fired there Head Coach Lawrence Njovu on Monday after losing 2 games consecutively. If Nkwazi win the game, they go atop the ladder of their League Stream which is currently headed by the Zambia National Service sponsored side Green Eagles Rugby Club of Kabwe.

On the other side of Lusaka, the Zambia University Sports Associations RUGBY SECTION will be holding their annual ball games at the University of Zambia (Unza) Great East Road Campus Grounds. With 4 Teams so far confirming participation out of the more than 10 expected, organizers are waiting till the last minute to finalize fixtures. Expected participants include MULUNGUSHI, NKRUMAH, CHALIMBANA, LUSAKA APEX, CAVENDISH, ZAMBIA CATHOLIC, COPPERBELT, COPPERSTONE, DMI ST EUGENE'S & UNZA among others.

Those who enjoy Youth Rugby are not left out as the International School of Lusaka has plenty of age-grade action-packed rugby activities in store for the fans and spectators.

Copperbelt based fans also have plenty of activities as Roan host Nchanga in Luanshya while Ndola hosts Konkola at Diggers in Kitwe, as an added bonus to their loyal fans and sponsors, Lusaka Rugby Club has also organized a friendly game against Green Eagles set to be played at the Chester Dean Arena in the Lusaka Showgrounds.

"With so much talent and activities on display, we urge everyone from all walks of life to trek to the nearest venue and cheer the team of their choice. The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) and its affiliates are obviously doing their best to promote and grow the game of rugby".

