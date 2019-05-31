Workwear Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Workwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Workwear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
VF Corporation
Williamson Dickie
Fristads Kansas Group
Aramark
Alsico
Adolphe Lafont
Carhartt
Engelbert Strauss
UniFirst
G&K Services
Sioen
Cintas
Hultafors Group
Johnsons Apparelmaster
Aditya Birla
Van Puijenbroek Textiel
Dura-Wear
China Garments
Provogue
Wokdiwei
Aoruina
Dise Garment
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Anti-Static Workwear
Anti-Acid Workwear
Anti-Flaming Workwear
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Manufacturing Industry
Service Industry
Mining Industry
Agriculture & Forestry Industry
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Workwear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Workwear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Workwear in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Workwear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Workwear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Workwear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Workwear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Workwear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Workwear Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Workwear by Country
6 Europe Workwear by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Workwear by Country
8 South America Workwear by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Workwear by Countries
10 Global Workwear Market Segment by Type
11 Global Workwear Market Segment by Application
12 Workwear Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
