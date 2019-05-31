Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Center Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Evolution of the technology has changed the way enterprises deal with the potential customers. Intelligent communication that offers ubiquitous working environment to interact with the customers has become a basic requirement for customer-centric enterprises. The contact center software is a communication and collaboration application that enables users to resolve inbound queries and manage outbound to serve or acquire customers. Enhanced business agility, improved business continuity, and the growing acceptance of home-based work are driving the growth of cloud-based contact center software market. 
Professional services, including consulting, training and support, and integration and implementation of contact center software, are a widely used service type in the contact center software market. Managed services have a higher adoption rate than professional services. Managed services empower organizations to focus on their core business functions while delegating contact center operations to professionals. Managed service providers ensure the efficient management of contact center processes and simultaneously deliver enhanced customer experience through multiple channels. 


In 2018, the global Contact Center Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contact Center Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contact Center Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
8x8, Inc. 
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise 
Ameyo (Drishti-Soft) 
Avaya Inc. 
Cisco 
Enghouse Interactive Inc. 
Five9, Inc. 
Genesys 
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. 
Mitel Networks Corporation 
Oracle 
SAP 
Unify, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud 
On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into 
Large Enterprises 
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Contact Center Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Contact Center Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

List of Tables and Figures

