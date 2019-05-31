Global Neuroendoscopy Market 2019 Global Trends, Demand, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Neuroendoscopy Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Neuroendoscopy Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the neuroendoscopy market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the neuroendoscopy market, by segmenting it based on by device type, by surgery type, and regional demand. Robust rising demand for negligibly aggressive surgery measures in the past several years propels the growth for the neuroendoscopy market. Growing occurrence of brain tumor cases is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, increasing rate of pituitary tumors along with intraventricular hemorrhage fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by device type, and by surgery type in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the neuroendoscopy market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the neuroendoscopy market.

The report provides the size of the neuroendoscopy market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global neuroendoscopy market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The neuroendoscopy market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the neuroendoscopy market, split into regions. Based on device type, and surgery type the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for neuroendoscopy. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of neuroendoscopy several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Adeor Medical AG, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Medical Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, LocaMed Ltd., Medtronic, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH, Tonglu WANHE Medica Instrument Co., Ltd., and Visionsense Corporation.

The global neuroendoscopy market has been segmented into:

Global Neuroendoscopy Market: By Device Type

• Rigid neuroendoscopes

o Videoscopes

o Fiberscopes

• Flexible neuroendoscopes

Global Neuroendoscopy Market: By Surgery Type

• Transcranial

• Transnasal

• Intraventricular

Global Neuroendoscopy Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 GLOBAL NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

4 GLOBAL NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET OVERVIEW- BY DEVICE TYPE

5 GLOBAL NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY SURGERY TYPE

6 GLOBAL NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7 NORTH AMERICA NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8 EUROPE NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9 ASIA PACIFIC NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11 LATIN AMERICA NEUROENDOSCOPY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

13 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, DEVICE TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)



