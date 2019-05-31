Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostics Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On 2019-2025 Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostics Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market, by segmenting it based on by product type, and regional demand. Robust development in medical devices in the past several years propels the growth for the cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market. Growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, development of healthcare infrastructure in the urban areas are further expected for making the market demanding.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market.

The report provides the size of the cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market, split into regions. Based on product type, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and St. Jude Medical, Inc.

The global cardiovascular monitoring & diagnostic devices market has been segmented into:

Global Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market: By Product Type

• ECG systems

• ECG management systems

• Event Monitors

• Holter Monitors

• Implantable loop recorders

Global Cardiovascular Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

4 GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT TYPE

5 GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

6 NORTH AMERICA CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

7 EUROPE CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8 ASIA PACIFIC CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10 LATIN AMERICA CARDIOVASCULAR MONITORING & DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES: (REVENUE, PRODUCT TYPES/BRAND OFFERINGS, COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS)

12.1 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

12.2 FUKUDA DENSHI CO., LTD.

12.3 GE HEALTHCARE

12.4 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

12.5 MEDTRONIC INC.

12.6 NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

12.7 PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

12.8 SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

12.9 SPACELABS HEALTHCARE

12.10 ST. JUDE MEDICAL, INC

