Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market 2019 Share, Size, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global CRO services market, by end user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. In 2017, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the contract research organization services market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased outsourcing of early phase development services and clinical and laboratory testing services by pharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce the time duration to validate the process and product.

In 2018, the global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IQVIA

LabCorp

PAREXEL

PRA Health Sciences

PPD

ICON PLC

Syneos Health

WuXi Pharmatech

Charles River

MeDPAce Holdings

SGS

Envigo

MPI Research

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oncology

CNS Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Diabetes

Other Therapeutic Areas

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

