Hannah K. Kiernan of Kiernan Consulting Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GLEN RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employees at all organizational levels, and from all over the world, have benefitted from working with executive coaches. Executive coaches help provide employees with a “safe space” in which they can collaborate and plan how to best succeed in their professional lives. Coaching can not only lead to an individual’s greater professional success, but organizations frequently benefit through their employees’ increased productivity, enhanced performance, better business management, and increased team effectiveness.

Hannah K. Kiernan is a leadership, executive, and career coach. She is founder of New Jersey-based Kiernan Consulting Group, LLC.

“Coaching is a collaborative relationship in which I help my clients deepen their self-awareness and then develop an individualized plan that leads to positive action within their career and professional lives,” says Hannah. “My coaching process is purposeful, but flexible. Although my client is the primary architect of our established goals, I will hold my clients accountable to their commitments when necessary. As a coach, I partner with my clients throughout this part of their professional journey – whether it is managing a behavior that is getting in the way of their success, or learning better leadership skills, or transitioning to a new professional environment. I always want my clients to succeed.”

Kiernan Consulting Group is often hired by business entities because a high potential employee needs to develop a behavioral strategy that will increase their professional effectiveness and lead to greater success.

“I'm rarely called in because people aren't successful,” says Hannah. “I'm called in because there's a development issue a person needs to work on, or because an employee simply needs some extra support with their leadership skills. Together, we design a plan that helps mitigate against their problematic behaviors while doubling down on their strengths. It is highly effective.”

“Contrary to the old saying that ‘feedback is a gift,’ it often isn’t,” says Hannah. “Feedback, when delivered at all, can be unclear, inconsistent, non-specific, and influenced by all levels of bias. Even when feedback is well-messaged, clear, and consistent, the messaging often lacks concrete action steps that the employee can take in order to improve. That’s where I come in as a coach. Together the coachee and I figure out how to absorb the feedback they have received and develop an individualized action plan that helps meet everyone’s expectations.”

As a former nurse and attorney, Hannah has always displayed natural leadership tendencies. She started her own coaching business after a long career working in health care and in law firms, so that she could focus on what she loved best – helping individuals succeed.

Hannah has over 17-years years of experience coaching professionals in developing leadership skills, career management, personal branding, career transitions, and successful business strategies. Additionally, Kiernan Consulting Group offers attorneys coaching on how to successfully make the transition from law firm to in-house counsel positions. Kiernan Consulting Group also works with women who have exited the workforce for some period of time and hope to successfully re-enter.

