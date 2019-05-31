Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile Payment Transaction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Mobile payments are defined as any payment transactions whether in store or remote executed on the mobile phone. In the recent years, increased penetration of smartphones across the globe, comfort in using the applications and busy lifestyle is increasing the usage of mobile payment systems. Owing to its essential nature in today’s fast and busy lifestyle, mobile payments are gaining speed across the globe. The changing attitude of consumers and urge for faster transaction is creating positive impact on the mobile payments market. 
In 2014. APAC held maximum number of mobile payment system users in 2017, and is estimated to continue the same trend growing a CAGR of 22% through 2025. 
In 2018, the global Mobile Payment Transaction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

 Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080678-global-mobile-payment-transaction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025                          

                                    

This report focuses on the global Mobile Payment Transaction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Payment Transaction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
PayPal 
GoogleWallet 
MasterCard 
Visa 
LevelUp 
Brain Tree 
MoneyBokkers 
Worlpay 
Clinkle 
Single Point

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Near Field Communication (NFC) 
Direct 
WAP 
SMS 
USSD 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Travel and Ticketing 
Banking 
Merchandise 
Food and Beverages 
Airtime 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Mobile Payment Transaction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Mobile Payment Transaction development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080678-global-mobile-payment-transaction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025                     

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

List of Tables and Figures

 Continued…….                                                     

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Wind Energy Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025
Global Lingerie Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Jockey, Hanes, Groupe Chantelle, LVMH | 2024
Breast Cancer Screening Tests Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025
View All Stories From This Author