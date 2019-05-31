Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the name Christine Rose sounds familiar it may be that you heard her here before, seen her on Forbes.com, or recognize some of her achievements in the coaching filed. She’s a seasoned coach administrator of the Taylor Protocols Core Values Index, is also ICF certified, and recently became a member of the Forbes Coaches Council. Christine Rose was further honored by IAOTP as Top Business Coach of the Year for 2109. Christine is also a keynote speaker, vocal about issues that involve women, their personal power, and their opportunity for a fulfilling life. Her mission to empower as many women as she can inspired her to create a brand new online coaching group called WINS! that makes coaching available to women of any income level, and now Christine is moving into a new arena… with the upcoming publication of her book, Life Beyond #MeToo: Facilitating Global Transformation.

Christine is herself a survivor of multiple abusers, and that gives her a unique perspective on the subject. Similarly, Christine brings a coach’s approach to awareness and healing, since coaching doesn’t presume to have answers. Rather, it focuses on reflection, clarification, goal setting, questions, and accountability. Christine notes that when we write down our goals we are about 42% more likely to achieve them, when we communicate our goals to someone those numbers can rise to 72%, and when we make a specific appointment to address these goals with an accountability partner, then the success rate can go up as high as 95%. In all of her efforts, Christine helps people, primarily women, to identify and share goals, brainstorm to overcome obstacles, keep commitments, and make important shifts in their lives and careers.

With her new book, available to pre-order from Redemption Press, Christine brings perspective to #MeToo, clarifying the movement, reframing things in the context of sexual violence, and taking an in-depth look at what society can do to create not only a safer business landscape but “a new normal,” free from gender based discrimination and violence. Christine also examines the issue on an individual level, helping survivors express and strategize as they pursue personal transformation.

Christine is the CEO of Christine Rose Coaching and Consulting, a boutique firm based in the greater Seattle area. She unites her many years of business experience, education, and proven coaching tools, along with great empathy and intuition, to assist her clients -- as they grow their leadership skills, full capabilities, confidence, and successful businesses. With her support, they discover more of the clarity and power they need to develop their potential.

During the radio series, Christine is going to touch on these services, while giving us a chance to preview her book—the reasons it came into being, what constitutes a social movement, the realities of harassment, the culture war, and what’s needed to enact change. We are all anxious to learn her motivation and insights.

CUTV News Radio will feature Christine Rose Coach & Author, in an extended series with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, beginning on Monday, June 3rd at 1:00pm EDT

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more info about Christine, visit her website: http://www.christinerose.coach

To get info about the book Life Beyond #MeToo go to: http://www.facebook.com/lifebeyondmetoo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.